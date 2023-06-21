NOAH KAHAN Announces Additional Dates For “Stick Season Fall Tour”

Critically acclaimed Vermont singer and songwriter Noah Kahan announced the addition of three new tour dates on his highly successful “Stick Season Fall Tour,” which is currently making its way through North America. Following the sold-out fall and winter legs of his 2022 tour, Kahan cemented himself as one of the year’s hottest breakout artists and continues that momentum by selling out nearly all previously announced dates for the 2023 summer run.

New dates include Nashville, TN on October 4 at Ascend Amphitheater, Jacksonville, FL on October 9 at Daily’s Place and Tampa, FL on October 10 at Yuengling Center. Samia will join as support across all new dates. Kahan also announced his rescheduled Charleston, SC date for Friday, September 29 at Credit One Stadium.

TICKETS: Tickets for the 3 new dates and the rescheduled Charleston date are in high demand, therefore the tour has chosen to use Verified Fan to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly.

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan onsale HERE.

Registration for Verified Fan onsale will close Sunday, June 25 at 10 PM PT.

Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan Presale starting Wednesday, June 28.

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general onsale starting Friday, June 30 at 10 AM local time at ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

Noah’s new album Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) has impressively become his most successful and highest streaming release to date. This week, the album debuted at #3 on Billboard 200 Chart, #1 on Billboard Top Alternative Albums Chart, #1 on Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart, #1 on Billboard Top Rock & Alternative Albums Chart, #1 on Top Americana/Folk Albums Chart and Top 3 on Billboard Top Album Sales Chart. Upon release, all seven new songs on the album charted on Spotify’s US Daily Top 50 Chart and dominated the Top 10 on Spotify’s US Top Songs Debut Chart. Lead single “Dial Drunk,” which went viral online prior to its official release, has become Kahan’s first song to chart on Billboard Hot 100 Chart, debuting at #43 this week. It launched at #1 on Spotify’s Top Songs Debut US Chart and is #1 most added at Alternative & AAA Radio. Not to mention, Kahan shot up to Top 10 on Spotify’s Overall Artists Chart and trended in the Top 5 nationally on Twitter on release day.

In addition to the “Stick Season Fall Tour” and performing to the largest audiences of his career thus far, Noah recently drew massive crowds of thousands at Boston Calling and Bonnaroo and will be taking the stage at a slew of additional festivals this summer, including Summerfest, Newport Folk Festival, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands Music Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival and more.

Upon release last fall, Noah’s widely adored third album Stick Season debuted at #14 on the Billboard 200 Chart, #4 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart, #5 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums Chart, and #5 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums Chart. Not to mention, it skyrocketed to #6 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums USA Chart, and Noah had six songs from the album chart on Spotify’s Viral 100 Chart—the most of any artist on the chart. The viral breakout title track also captured #1 on the AAA Radio Chart—Noah’s first #1 at the format—and fan favorite track “Homesick” peaked at #5 on the chart. Stick Season received praise from the likes of Associated Press, CBS This Morning, Song Exploder, Billboard, GQ, Esquire, V Magazine, People, and many more, while Noah delivered captivating live performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, TODAY, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Artists Den’s “Live From My Den.”

UPCOMING “STICK SEASON” NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

June 22 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica^~

June 23 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park^

July 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*~

July 29 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^~

July 30 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^~

August 8 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre^

August 9 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater^

August 11 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre^

August 15 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park^~

August 16 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

August 18 Spokane, WA Pavilion at the Riverfront^~

August 19 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

August 31 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall #

September 1 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #

September 2 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

September 5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

September 7 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

September 9 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center #

September 12 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! #~

September 13 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park #

September 15 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater @ White River State Park #

September 16 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill #

September 17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage #

Fri Sep 29 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium # – RESCHEDULED

October 4 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater +

October 9 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place +

October 10 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center +

^ with Joy Oladokun

# with Ruston Kelly

* with Briston Maroney

+ with Samia

~ Non-Live Nation Date

New dates in bold

ABOUT NOAH KAHAN

As Noah Kahan changes, he casts those experiences onto songs like light through a film projector. At the core of the music’s upbeat energy and unfiltered lyrics, you’ll hear who he was before and who he became—almost in real-time. The Vermont singer still pens songs straight from the heart and still cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor; he’s just changed in all of the right ways (and chronicled them via his songwriting). He gained that understanding through quite the journey from small town Vermont to global renown. He’s racked up over two billion streams, released three full length albums (Busyhead, 2019; I Was / I Am, 2021; Stick Season, 2022) and a mid-pandemic EP (Cape Elizabeth, 2020), picked up Gold Certifications for “Stick Season” and “Hurt Somebody” feat. Julia Michaels, and performed on television shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, TODAY, and The Kelly Clarkson Show. After 5 years of critical acclaim and global touring, he sought an even purer style of writing and arrangement inspired by his New England roots, a challenge from within to convey a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. The result is Noah’s critically acclaimed album Stick Season, which features his viral hit single “Stick Season” and has become his most successful release to date. Following the album release, Noah embarked on the first two legs of his sold-out “Stick Season Tour” across North America, which will continue into this summer, where he’ll play his biggest venues to date, including the iconic Radio City Music Hall, The Greek Theatre, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Earlier this month, Kahan released the extended version of 2022’s celebrated album, Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever), which includes seven new songs and his latest single “Dial Drunk” – cementing himself as the biggest breakout artist of the year.