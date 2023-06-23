DOJA CAT Announces Dates For “The Scarlet Tour”

GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat announces that she will embark on her first North American Arena tour this fall, “The Scarlet Tour.” The 24-date tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on October 31st in San Francisco, CA, hitting major markets in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping on December 13th in Chicago, IL. After show stopping performances on multiple massive stages such as Coachella, The Grammy Awards, MTV’s VMA’s, The American Music Awards, The Billboard Awards and more, Doja Cat is thrilled to bring her incredible live show to her fans across North America. Special guests Ice Spice and Doechii will join “The Scarlet Tour” across select dates.

Tickets for The Scarlet Tour will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots and scalpers from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 25th at 10 PM PT HERE. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting Wednesday, June 28. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on sale starting Friday, June 30th at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, a photo op with your party in front of the stage, pre-show VIP Lounge access, specially designed VIP gift items and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Last week, Doja released her new track, “Attention” via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records to mass critical acclaim with Rolling Stone calling it “scorching.” The music video was directed and shot in Los Angeles last month by award-winning director, Tanu Muino (Harry Styles / Cardi B).

TOUR DATES:

Tue Oct 31 San Francisco, CA Chase Center * Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena * Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena * Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena * Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA Honda Center * Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center * Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena * Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX Moody Center * Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center * Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center * Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena * Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL Kaseya Center # Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena * Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center # Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena # Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center # Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ Prudential Center # Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA TD Garden # Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena # Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN Target Center # Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center # Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena # Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena # Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL United Center #



Support Key

* With Doechii

# With Ice Spice

About Doja Cat:

GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16 years old. Having grown up in and around the LA area, she developed a knack for music by studying piano and dance as a kid and listening to the likes of Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and more. Signed to Kemosabe/RCA Records in 2014, she released her Purrr! EP and followed that with her debut album Amala in spring 2018, but it was her August 2018 release of “MOOO!” which catapulted her into the mainstream and was met with critical acclaim.

Doja Cat released her sophomore GRAMMY-nominated platinum album Hot Pink in November 2019 to mass critical acclaim; the album has garnered over 6 billion streams worldwide. It features “Streets”, the viral sensation that soundtracked the ‘Silhouette Challenge,’ one of the biggest TikTok trends to date and her GRAMMY-nominated #1 smash record “Say So” which has been RIAA certified 6x platinum and catapulted Doja into global superstardom.

With over 20 billion worldwide streams to date, Doja’s creativity and showmanship as a performer have been praised time and time again, she has delivered unique and show-stopping performances on nearly all the major Award Show stages and music festivals throughout the world. Doja Cat’s GRAMMY award-winning album Planet Her came out in June 2021 and dominated the charts, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and generated the highest first day Spotify streams for an album by a female rapper. GRAMMY award-winning “Kiss Me More” ft. SZA, the lead single off Planet Her is certified 5x platinum by the RIAA and hit #1 at Top 40 and Rhythm radio with over 2.2 billion streams worldwide. That fall, Doja Cat became the first rapper to have 3 songs in the Top 10 at Top 40 radio. Last year, “Woman” went to the top of the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay charts which ascended her to become the first women to have four #1 hits from one album, other hits including “You Right” with The Weeknd and “Need to Know.” She went on to land at #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart for the first time. Amongst others, Doja has won 5 AMAs, 5 Billboard Music Award, 3 MTV VMAs, 3 BMI Awards, 2 MTV EMAs, 1 GRAMMY Award and 1 NAACP Image Award along with garnering a total of 16 GRAMMY Award nominations. Additionally, Doja has been nominated for 20 Billboard Music Awards, 10 MTV VMAs, 9 AMAs, 9 BET Awards, 8 MTV EMAs, 5 BMI Awards and dozens more. Most recently, Doja was named one of TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2023, where she was featured on the cover issue in April 2023 as well as performed at the TIME100 Gala in New York City.