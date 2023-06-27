WILLIAM SHATNER’s Star-Studded Prog Rock Album, ‘Ponder The Mystery,’ Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Release!

On the eve of its original release in 2013, William Shatner, one of the most prolific and visionary artists of his generation, declared Ponder The Mystery “quite possibly the most creative thing I have ever done.” A sprawling epic of progressive rock music and poignant, personal lyrics, Ponder The Mystery continued Shatner’s lifelong pursuit to find answers to life’s mysteries both beyond the cosmos and in the majestic mundanity of everyday experience. The album earned high praise not only from several of its stellar guest artists who performed on the tracks but also music fans and critics the world over.

Now, a decade later, this masterpiece is being revisited. A bold new mix by prodigious producer Jürgen Engler brings Shatner’s deft and poetic wordplay into the foreground while still making room for the all-star guests including Steve Vai, Rick Wakeman, Simon House, Nik Turner, Edgar Froese, Al Di Meola, Vince Gill, Mick Jones, Dave Koz, Robby Krieger and others! Check out the title track, “Ponder The Mystery” featuring the guitar stylings of rock legend Steve Vai, which is released today for a sampling of how this new version revamps and reinvigorates the original.

Stream the single: https://orcd.co/williamshatner_stevevai_ponderthemysteryrevisited

Ponder The Mystery Revisited will be available on CD and vinyl as well as digital on August 25th.

Order the CD/Vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/store/?s=Ponder+the+Mystery+Revisited&post_type=product

Pre-order/pre-save the digital: https://orcd.co/williamshatner_ponderthemysteryrevisited

TRACK LIST:

1. Red Shift

2. Where It’s Gone…I Don’t Know feat. Mick Jones

3. Manhunt feat. Simon House

4. Ponder The Mystery feat. Steve Vai

5. So Am I feat. Al Di Meola

6. Change feat. Rick Wakeman

7. Sunset feat. Joel Vandroogenbroeck

8. Twilight feat. Edgar Winter

9. Rhythm Of The Night feat. Nik Turner

10. Imagine Things feat. Vince Gill

11. Do You See? feat. Edgar Froese

12. Deep Down feat. Robby Krieger

13. I’m Alright, I Think feat. Dave Koz

14. Where Does Time Go? feat. George Duke

15. Alive feat. Zoot Horn Rollo