‘Shaw Brothers Collection Vol. 2’ To Be Unleashed By Shout! Factory In August!

Shout! Factory has announced a new collection of action-packed kung-fu tales from the legendary Hong Kong studio to Blu-ray August 15, 2023. Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol 2 features twelve films from the remarkable filmmakers, never before seen on Blu-ray in North America.

Featuring epic face-offs between legendary heroes and hair-raising villains, the box set consists of tweleve films released from 1970-1974. Boasting an exciting array of stars inculding Chen Kaun Tai, Cheng Pei-Pei, Sammo Hung and Ti Lung, the collection includes the films Lady of Steel, Brothers Five, Crimson Charm, Bride from Hell, The Shadow Whip, Delightful Forest, The Devil’s Mirrior, Man of Iron, Water Margin, Brides from Hell, Heroes Two and Flying Gulliotine.

The set also contains an abundance of special features inculding interviews and new audio commentaries from authors, critcis, and experts such as Brain Bankston, Chris Poggialia, David West, Ian Jane, James Mudge, Jim Marcovic, Joseph Ellison, Meredith Lewis and Tony Rayns, along with trailers, still galleries and more!

Shaw Brothers Collection Vol. 2 Bonus Features

LADY OF STEEL

NEW Audio Commentary by cult film critic Ian Jane

Original Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

BROTHERS FIVE

NEW Audio Commentary by James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

NEW Audio Commentary by film historian Brain Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

THE CRIMSON CHARM

NEW Audio Commentary by film historian Brain Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)

Celestial Trailer

Original Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

THE SHADOW WHIP

NEW Audio Commentary with David West, Critic and Author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction To The Martial Arts Film

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO:

Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

THE DELIGHTFUL FOREST

NEW Commentary with cult film critic Ian Jane

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

THE DEVIL’S MIRROR

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)

Original Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

MAN OF IRON

NEW Audio Commentary with James Mudge, Veteran Hong Kong film critic at easternKicks

NEW Audio Commentary with Chris Poggiali, co-author of This Fists Break Bricks and Brain Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)

An Iron Will – Meredith Lewis, author of Ask for the Moon: Innovation at Shaw Brothers Studios, a 77-minute documentary on the genesis, rise, peak and fall of the Shaw Brothers movie empire

Original Theatrical Trailer

German Trailer

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

THE WATER MARGIN

NEW: Audio Commentary with film historian Brian Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)

The Master: Chang Cheh

Elegant Trails: Ti Lung

Extended Love Scene

Original Theatrical Trailer

Celestial Trailer

TV Spot for the U.S. release SEVEN BLOWS OF THE DRAGON

AUDIO: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

THE BRIDE FROM HELL

NEW Audio Commentary by James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

A More Traditional Terror: Hong Kong film historian Tony Rayns talks Shaw Brothers horror films

Original Theatrical Trailer

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

HEROES TWO

NEW Audio Commentary with David West, Critic and Author of Chasing Dragons: An Introduction To The Martial Arts Film

Original Theatrical Trailer

German Trailer

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

THE FLYING GUILLOTINE

NEW Audio Commentary by James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

NEW Audio Commentary with Chris Poggiali, co-author of This Fists Break Bricks and Brain Bankston (Cool Ass Cinema blog)

NEW Flying without Wings – actor Kai Kang shares his memories of working with the studio in his first ever on-camera interview

NEW Dubbing Delirium – Joseph Ellison, dubbing artist on FLYING GUILLOTINE for its U.S. release, reflects on the early kung-fu film boom

Original Theatrical Trailer

Celestial Trailer

AUDIO: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

THE DRAGON MISSILE

NEW Audio Commentary by James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

NEW Cutting Comments – Jim Marcovic, editor of many martial arts trailers for U.S. cinemas during the 70s and 80s, speaks about the kung fu film boom

Trailers for some of the films in Shaw Brothers Classics Volume 1 and The Brave Archer Collection (The Jade Raksha, Little Dragon Maiden, Killer Darts, The Flying Dagger, Dragon Swamp, The Brave Archer and His Mate, The Bells of Death, The Sword of Swords, The Invincible Fist and The Thundering Sword

AUDIO: Mandarin Mono DTS-HD Master Audio with new subtitle translation

English Dub Mono DTS-HD Master Audio