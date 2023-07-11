PORNO FOR PYROS Announce Dates For ‘Horns, Thorns En Halos 2023’ — Their First Tour In 25 Years!

After a 25 year touring hiatus, Porno For Pyros announced they will hit the road this fall for a North America tour 30 years since their self-titled album. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on October 8 at Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland, CA making stops across North America in Las Vegas, NV; Chicago, IL; Boston, MA; Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN and more before wrapping up in Austin, TX at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater on November 20.

Last year saw the reunion of the original members (Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble) for a sold out show at the Belasco in DTLA. Since, they have performed at Rockville, the Chicago Metro followed by a live performance at Lollapalooza. The band have since been documented working on new material in the studio with an expected new release later this year.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presale beginning Wednesday, July 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

PORNO FOR PYROS – HORNS, THORNS EN HALOS 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sun Oct 08 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Tue Oct 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Fri Oct 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sun Oct 15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

Tue Oct 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union*

Thu Oct 19 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Mon Oct 23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Tue Oct 24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri Oct 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Oct 29 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Mon Oct 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Wed Nov 01 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Fri Nov 03 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino and Racing*

Sun Nov 05 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Nov 07 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Nov 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Wed Nov 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri Nov 17 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Sun Nov 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Mon Nov 20 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

*Not a Live Nation Date

ABOUT PORNO FOR PYROS

Porno for Pyros is an American alternative rock band formed in Los Angeles, California in 1992 by Jane’s Addiction members Perry Farrell (vocals) and Stephen Perkins (drums) alongside Peter DiStefano (guitar/vocals) and Martyn LeNoble (bass). The band’s music combines funk, folk, alternative rock, and psychedelic elements.