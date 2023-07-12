Princess Goes (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) To Release Sophomore Album ‘Come Of Age’ In September

Princess Goes, the buzzy band led by the charismatic showmanship and signature voice of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Lazarus) alongside keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Cyndi Lauper) and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood), have announced their highly anticipated sophomore album, Come Of Age, out September 15th via SO In De Goot.

Crafting a sound all their own that vividly comes to life on stage during their captivating, hypnotic and impassioned live performances, the band has also announced both a very special NYC album release show on the Elsewhere Rooftop on September 20 as well as a UK Headline Tour which kicks off September 26th in Manchester. PRESS HERE for tickets and more information for both.

For the most part, Princess Goes has eschewed traditional song structures whenever possible, both lyrically and musically, in favor of a more experimental approach, and the 12 tracks on Come Of Age see the innovative band entering their next era with the vim and vigor of one who is poised to take over the world with their signature, synthpop sound.

“We named the album ‘Come Of Age’ because the three of us felt this group of songs truly embodied the band’s blossoming after six years of writing/recording within the chrysalis of our DIY downtown NYC studio,” said Peter Yanowitz. “In a way, ‘Come Of Age’ felt like a fully realized response to the questions our first self-titled EP, and first full length ‘THANKS FOR COMING,’ begged, bookending a chapter in the band’s story, and giving us permission to explore new ways to create and produce music in the future.”

Of the creative direction for Come Of Age and the “Shimmer” video, Tim Richardson says, “I began with creating a new visual iconography around butterflies (a subtle nod to their original band name) and the crowned skull ‘Princess’ from the album imagery. The lyrics of ‘Shimmer’ were the inspiration for the video. Michael’s prose painted the psychological picture of a romantic relationship that may or may not survive. I saw the lyrics as moments in time – distinct memories set with an infinite void. This abstract visual landscape became the setting for the video and an unlimited space representative of the band’s new journey. On the video shoot, Michael embodied the lyrics. We committed to creating an emotive performance ‘portrait’ together with the choreographer, Marla Phelan. His performance became an emotive and iconic presence within the video.”

Princess Goes earned critical acclaim for their self-titled EP and debut album THANKS FOR COMING, released in 2021. They’ve drawn praise from mainstream and tastemakers alike including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, SPIN, Paper, Consequence and many more, and they’re just getting started.

Come Of Age Tracklisting:

Offering LET IT GO Blur Come Of Age Shimmer Jetpack Glasswing Take Me Home Beija Saving Grace Whatever Whispers Floating

Fall UK Headline Tour Dates:

9/26 – Manchester, UK – Club Academy

9/27 – Cardiff, UK – The Globe

9/28 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 2

9/29 – Norwich, UK – Waterfront

10/1 – Paris, FR – Badaboum

10/2 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli

10/4 – Berlin, DE – Franz Club

10/5 – Dortmund, DE – Junkyard

10/6 – Bornam, BE – Barrock

10/7 – London, UK – EartH

