THE FLASH To Receive 4K UHD Release In August — Special Features Unveiled!

Prepare for the time-bending adventure of a lifetime when “The Flash” arrives for purchase Digitally at home on July 18. The film is directed by Andy Muschietti with Ezra Miller reprising their role as The Flash/Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero’s first-ever standalone feature film. The film will also be available to purchase on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on August 29.

On July 18, “The Flash” will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $24.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more.

will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $24.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more. On August 29, “The Flash” will be available to own on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD. “The Flash” will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

“The Flash” ensemble also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton. “The Flash” is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco. The screenplay is by Christina Hodson, with a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC. The executive producers are Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Marianne Jenkins.

Synopsis: Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

Additionally, on July 18 “The Flash” will be available as a Web3 Movie Experience, a multimedia NFT allowing fans to own and to engage with the 2023 DC Super Hero film in an exciting way. Through dynamic menu options based on locations from the film, owners can watch the film in 4K UHD on desktop, mobile, tablet or TV, access special features, collect standard or motion key art, discover digital easter eggs, uncover hidden AR collectibles, and more. The Flash Web3 Movie Experience will be available for purchase at https://web3.wb.com.

Also included with “The Flash” purchase on Digital is the six-part original scripted podcast “The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus.” An original, standalone audio series, the podcast features Max Greenfield (TV’s “New Girl”) as the voice of The Flash/Barry Allen. The podcast is also available to follow on Apple Podcasts at https://apple.co/theflashpodcast.

DIGITAL, 4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

“The Flash” Premium Digital Ownership contain the following special features:

“The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus” podcast – Six-part original scripted audio series featuring Max Greenfield as The Flash

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus Behind the Scenes

Deleted Scenes

Saving Supergirl – featurette

The Bat Chase – featurette

Battling Zod – featurette

Fighting Dark Flash – featurette

The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlett Speedster – featurette (Amazon digital exclusive)

Making the Flash: Worlds Collide – featurette

Let’s Get Nuts: Batman Returns, Again – featurette

Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton – featurette

Flashpoint: Introducing the Multiverse – featurette

DIGITAL, 4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

“The Flash” Blu-ray contain the following special features:

“The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus” podcast – Six-part original scripted audio series featuring Max Greenfield as The Flash

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus Behind the Scenes

Making the Flash: Worlds Collide – featurette

Let’s Get Nuts: Batman Returns, Again – featurette

Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton – featurette

Flashpoint: Introducing the Multiverse – featurette

DIGITAL, 4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

“The Flash” 4K UHD contain the following special features:

“The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus” podcast – Six-part original scripted audio series featuring Max Greenfield as The Flash

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus Behind the Scenes

Deleted Scenes

Saving Supergirl – featurette

The Bat Chase – featurette

Battling Zod – featurette

Fighting Dark Flash – featurette

The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlett Speedster – featurette

Making the Flash: Worlds Collide – featurette

Let’s Get Nuts: Batman Returns, Again – featurette

Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton – featurette

Flashpoint: Introducing the Multiverse – featurette