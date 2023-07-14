BEASTIE BOYS Celebrate 25 Years of ‘Hello Nasty’ With 4LP Deluxe Edition Reissue!

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Beastie Boys’ multi-platinum selling album ‘Hello Nasty,’ on September 9, 2023, UME will reissue the highly sought after and long out-of-print limited deluxe edition 4LP box set originally released as a limited run in 2009 featuring 21 bonus tracks including rarities, remixes, and b-sides. Pressed on 180g vinyl in an 8-panel gatefold package housed in a hardcover “coffee table book” slipcase with a removable sew-on patch, ‘Beastie Boys – Hello Nasty (4LP Deluxe Edition)’ is now available for pre-order at Beastie Boys’ official online store, HERE.
Preceded by the universal smash “Intergalactic,” Hello Nasty crashed into the #1 spots of charts worldwide upon its July 1998 release, with first week sales of nearly 700,000 in the U.S. alone. Buoyed by the launch of the 360 in the round tour, Hello Nasty would yield B Boys classics “Body Movin’,” “Three MCs and One DJ,” “Remote Control,” “Super Disco Breakin’” and more, win two Grammys, see the band presented with an MTV Video Vanguard lifetime achievement award, and ultimately sell some 7 million copies worldwide.
Tracklisting:
Disc 1 – Side A
Super Disco Breakin’
The Move
Remote Control
Song For The Man
Just A Test
Body Movin’
Disc 1 – Side B
Intergalactic
Sneakin’ Out The Hospital
Putting Shame In Your Game
Flowin’ Prose
And Me
Three MCs And One DJ
Disc 2 – Side A
The Grasshopper Unit (Keep Movin’)
Song For Junior
I Don’t Know
The Negotiation Limerick File
Electrify
Disc 2 – Side B
Picture This
Unite
Dedication
Dr. Lee, PhD
Instant Death
Disc 3 – Side A
Description Of A Strange Man
Dirt Dog
Intergalactic (Colleone Webb Remix)
- Lee Version Dub
Switched On
Disc 3 – Side B
Body Movin’ (Fatboy Slim Remix)
Auntie Jackie Poom Poom Delicious
Putting Shame In Your Game (Prunes Remix)
Stink Bug
Disc 4 – Side A
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Piano Jam
Happy To Be In That Perfect Headspace
The Negotiation Limerick File (The 41 Small Stars Remix)
The Drone
20 Questions Version
Disc 4 – Side B
The Bizz Grasshopper Experiment
Hail Sagan (Special K)
Body Movin’ (Kut Masta Kurt Remix)
Creepin’
Learning Remote Control
Oh My Goodness This Record’s Incredible
