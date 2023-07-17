LIL TJAY Announces Dates For 2023 ‘Beat The Odds Tour’

Lil Tjay announced his global 2023 Beat The Odds Tour across North America, Australia and New Zealand this fall in support of his album 222. The 22-date tour kicks off on Thursday, September 21 in Pittsburgh, PA at UPMC Event Center, with stops in Auckland, NZ, Sydney, AU, Toronto, ON, Chicago, IL, Los Angeles, CA and more before wrapping up on Friday, December 15 in San Francisco, CA at The Midway.

Lil Tjay released his highly anticipated album 222 on Friday, July 14. The long-awaited release comes after a pivotal moment in Lil Tjay’s life as he survived a traumatic shooting in June of last year. 222 embodies his journey while pushing the boundaries of vulnerability, storytelling, and skill in the realm of hip-hop. The 15-track album features note-worthy, star-studded lineup of collaborations including Polo G, NBA Youngboy, Summer Walker, The Kid Laroi and more. Listen HERE.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Lil Tjay paid member presale beginning Tuesday, July 18 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, July 21 at 12 PM local time atlivenation.com.

NEW ZEALAND + AUSTRALIA TICKETS: Tickets will be available beginning with an Artist presale on Tuesday, July 18 at 12 PM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, July 21 at 12 PM local time at livenation.com/au.

BEAT THE ODDS 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 21 — Pittsburgh, PA — UPMC Event Center *

Sat Sep 23 — Bridgeport, CT — Total Mortgage Arena

Sat Sep 30 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre

Mon Oct 02 — Ottawa, ON — The Arena @ TD Place

Tue Oct 03 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens

Thu Oct 05 — Saskatoon, SK — Sasktel Centre

Sat Oct 07 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Fri Oct 13 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena

Tue Oct 17 — Sydney, AU — Hordern Pavillion

Fri Oct 20 — Melbourne, AU — Festival Hall

Sat Oct 21 — Brisbane, AU — The Fortitude Music Hall

Wed Nov 22 — New York, NY — The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Fri Nov 24 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sat Nov 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 30 — Washington, DC — Echostage

Fri Dec 01 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Philadelphia

Sat Dec 02 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Dec 03 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Thu Dec 07 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sat Dec 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Thu Dec 14 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

Fri Dec 15 — San Francisco, CA — The Midway

* Not a Live Nation date

ABOUT LIL TJAY:

Lil Tjay has captivated the rap scene at a young age with his signature swag and blaring bars that have garnered him an audience of millions. His 2X platinum-certified debut album True 2 Myself features his 5X platinum-certified hit “F.N.,” 3X platinum-certified “Brothers” and double platinum-certified “Leaked,” platinum-certified “Hold On,” “Ruthless,” “One Take” and “GOAT.” His hit 4X platinum-certified collab release “Calling My Phone” featuring 6LACK debuted at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became Lil Tjay’s highest chart debut and career chart peak. Lil Tjay has accumulated over 9.3 billion global streams across all releases and was featured as one of XXL’s Freshman Class 2020 and Billboard’s 21 Under 21.

Follow Lil Tijay:

Website | ?Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube