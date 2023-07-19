WHEELER WALKER JR. Announce ‘Ram’ Album, Reveals Dates For ‘The Spread Eagle Tour’

Country singer turned rock rebel Wheeler Walker Jr. wails wryly in the opening line of his new song, “Money ‘N’ Bitches,” that “Some people work ‘cause they like their job, but I’m only here so I can feed my hog.” “Money ‘N’ Bitches” is the first cut off the outlaw journeyman’s forthcoming album, Ram, set to be released on September 15, 2023. Ram is his boldest effort yet— a hard charging hurricane of a rock album that’s every bit as pummeling, raunchy and riotous as his best work to date. “It’s pretty intense,” Wheeler says of the 10-track, Dave Cobb-produced LP full of ass-kicking anthems with titles including “Born to Fuck,” “Fuck This Job” and “Fingerblast.” The album is the follow-up to last year’s Sex, Drugs & Country Music.
Speaking on the new song, which serves as a notably heavy departure from the country music that he usually deals in, Walker Jr. says “I make music for two reasons. So I just figured enough with the metaphors and just sing it.”
‘Ram’ Track Listing
01.) Born To Fuck
02.) Money ‘N’ Bitches
03.) Dumptruck
04.) Sniffer’s Row
05.) Skanks for Nothin’
06.) Puddin’
07.) Fingerblast
08.) Fuck This Job
09.) Who the Fuck
10.) Credit Card
Wheeler Walker Jr. began his career with a nod to the iconoclasts of the outlaw movement of country music that formed in the 1970s: Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb helmed his debut, Redneck Shit, which Rolling Stone named one of the 35 Most Anticipated Country Albums of 2016. The 2018 release WW III was his third Top 20 entry on the Top Country Albums list. Now, after having conquered country music, the forthcoming album Ram sees Walker Jr., in true outlaw fashion, setting his sights on rock and roll, without forgetting his roots. ZZ Top, Aerosmith and Guns N’ Roses serve as his north stars in this new era. “I used to be the king of country. Now I’m gonna be the king of rock ‘n’ roll,” proclaims Walker Jr. He continues, “Dan + Shay used to be my competition. Now it’s Greta Van Fleet. Same shit, different day.”
Wheeler Walker Jr. 2023 Tour Dates:
09/20 – Sioux Falls, SD at The District
09/22 – Rosemont, IL at Joe’s
09/23 – Marietta, OH at The Adelphia Music Hall
09/24 – Asheville, NC at Salvage Station
09/26 – Columbia, SC at The Senate
09/28 – Winston-Salem, NC at The Ramkat
09/29 – Charles Town, WV at Hollywood Casino
09/30 – Waterloo, NY at Del Lago Casino
10/03 – Manchester, NH at The Goat
10/04 – Hampton Beach, NH at Wally’s Pub
10/05 – Philadelphia, PA at Brooklyn Bowl
10/06 – Cleveland, OH at House Of Blues
10/08 – New York, NY at Irving Plaza
10/11 – Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue
10/12 – Columbus, OH at The Bluestone
10/13 – Milwaukee, WI at The Rave
10/14 – Cincinnati, OH at Bogart’s
10/18 – Nashville, TN at The Ryman Auditorium
10/26 – East Moline, IL at The Rust Belt
10/27 – Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue
10/28 – Omaha, NE at The Admiral
10/29 – Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theater
10/31 – Denver, CO at Ogden Theatre
11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
11/03 – Garden City, ID at Revolution Concert House
11/04 – Tacoma, WA at Temple Theater
11/05 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater
11/07 – Monterey, CA at Golden State Theatre
11/08 – San Luis Obispo, CA at Fremont Theater
11/10 – Del Mar, CA at The Sound
11/11 – Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre
11/12 – Albuquerque, NM at Revel
11/14 – Austin, TX at ACL Live at Moody Theater
11/16 – Houston, TX at White Oak
11/17 – Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill Tavern & Music Hall
11/18 – Memphis, TN at Minglewood Hall
