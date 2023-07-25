SEVENDUST Release Official Music Video for “Superficial Drug”

With their latest single “Everything” moving up the Active Rock radio charts and just 3-days until their new album is available worldwide, GRAMMY® Award-nominated Sevendust is releasing another piece of music from Truth Killer – the band’s 14th studio album and first via Napalm Records. “Superficial Drug” is an introspective rocker that showcases the band’s dynamic approach to melody – something that has always been the backbone of Sevendust’s signature sound. The band – Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose – reunited with director J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi) for the third time to create visuals to support Truth Killer. The video features the band performing as cloaked figures representing “superficial drugs” try and overtake the band. The video can be seen here:

From the introspective opening of “I Might Let The Devil Win” to the classic Sevendust sound of “Fence,” the twelve songs on Truth Killer demonstrate that the band sounds as relevant today as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut. “Truth Killer,” “No Revolution” and “Holy Water” combine elements of the classic Sevendust sound with modern updates, pointing their lyrical lens at the world today and showcases the musical diversity that has won the band a legion of loyal fans. The first song released was the album closer “Fence” that was accompanied by a claymation music video directed and animated by Ollie Jones. The band also released two other music videos directed by J.T. Ibanez – one for the current single “Everything” and one for the fan favorite “Holy Water.”

Producer, friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette returns to produce Truth Killer which is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here: http://lnk.to/Sevendust-TruthKiller.

The track listing for ‘Truth Killer’ is:

1) I Might Let The Devil Win

2) Truth Killer

3) Won’t Stop The Bleeding

4) Everything

5) No Revolution

6) Sick Mouth

7) Holy Water

8) Leave Hell Behind

9) Superficial Drug

10) Messenger

11) Love And Hate

12) Fence

With a reputation as being one of the best live bands and recently making headlines as the band you “don’t ever, ever, ever want to go on after,” Sevendust is getting ready to begin a long run of tour dates to support Truth Killer. The tour resumes in August with Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH. The band also recently announced the Machine Killer Tour – a co-headline run with Static-X – that is a reunion run that is over two decades in the making kicking off in October. As a band who loves to bring the music to their fans live, 2023/2024 will be busy years for Sevendust. More information on all upcoming tour dates and ticket and VIP info can be found here: https://sevendust.com/pages/tour.

SEVENDUST 2023 TOUR DATES

Aug 1 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Event Complex *

Aug 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage *

Aug 4 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino *

Aug 5 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino Outdoors *

Aug 7 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *

Aug 8 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *

Aug 10 – Quebec City, QC – Agora Port de Québec *

Aug 12 – Mashantucket, CT – The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) *

Aug 13 – Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena *

Aug 17 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live *

Aug 19 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater *

Aug 20 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port *

Aug 22 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre *

Aug 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center *

Aug 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

Aug 26 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom *

Aug 28 – Fargo, ND – Outdoors at Fargo Brewing *

Aug 29 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore *

Aug 31 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove *

October 6 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall ^

October 7 – Dallas, TX – The Factory Deep Ellum ^

October 8 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall ^

October 10 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle ^

October 11 – Murfreesboro, TN – Outside at Hop Springs ^

October 13 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall ^

October 14 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore ^

October 15 – Lancaster, PA – Freedom Hall ^

October 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore ^

October 18 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde ^

October 19 – Gary, IN – The Hard Rock ^

October 20 – Clive, IA – Horizon Event Center ^

October 22 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory ^

October 23 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre ^

October 24 – Tulsa, OK – The Tulsa Theatre ^

October 26 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium ^

October 27 – Albuquerque, NM – REVEL ^

October 28 – El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock ^

October 30 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee ^

October 31 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues ^

November 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern ^

* Opening for Alter Bridge

^ Machine Killer Tour with Static-X, dope, Lines of Loyalty