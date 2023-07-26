Lionsgate Unveils Eye-Popping Poster For ‘SAW X’

Jigsaw is back! Lionsgate has officially unveiled the eye-popping poster for ‘SAW X.’ The film, directed by Kevin Greutert, is scheduled to hit theaters on September 29, 2023. While details are scarce at this point, Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith will be returning to the franchise to reprise their respective roles as John Kramer/Jigsaw and Amanda Young.

Official Synopsis: John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.