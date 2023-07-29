SAW X: Jigsaw Returns! — Feast Your Eyes On The Official Red Band Trailer

Jigsaw is back! Lionsgate has officially unveiled the official red-band trailer for ‘SAW X’ Today in Long Beach, Lionsgate hosted a panel for SAW X at Midsummer Scream Festival moderated by Heather Wixon from Daily Dead and featuring Production Designer Anthony Stabley, Cinematographer Nick Matthews, Director/Editor Kevin Greutert and Producer Oren Koules.

The filmmakers debuted the trailer to a packed and enthusiastic crowd with a special greeting from Tobin Bell (previously recorded), revealing the return of SAW favorite Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith) and showing an exclusive “in-room” only glimpse of John Kramer’s terrifying trap in the tenth installment of the horror franchise.

Check out the trailer below!

The film, directed by Kevin Greutert, is scheduled to hit theaters on September 29, 2023.

While details are still scarce, Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith will return to the franchise to reprise their roles as John Kramer/Jigsaw and Amanda Young.

Official Synopsis: John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.