LIL UZI VERT Adds Additional Dates To ‘Pink Tape Tour’ Due To Overwhelming Demand!

Due to overwhelming demand, Grammy-nominated artist Lil Uzi Vert announced the addition of seven new dates on their PINK TAPE TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour now includes newly added second shows in Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and a newly added date in Detroit.

The tour marks the Philadelphia native’s first headlining tour since their 2018 “Endless Summer Tour.” Uzi’s most recent album, Pink Tape, released June 30, 2023 hit #1 on Billboard 200. Last year, they also unleashed their widely popular track “Just Wanna Rock” as well as their Red & White EP which included standout songs such as “For Fun,” “I Know,” and more.

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale starting today at 2 PM local time at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the previously announced dates are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

LIL UZI VERT ‘PINK TAPE TOUR’ 2023 DATES

Sat Oct 21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Mon Oct 23 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Tue Oct 24 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – SOLD OUT

Wed Oct 25 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – NEW SHOW

Tue Oct 31 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – SOLD OUT

Thu Nov 02 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Fri Nov 03 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sun Nov 05 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company – SOLD OUT

Mon Nov 06 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy – SOLD OUT

Wed Nov 08 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Thu Nov 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Nov 10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Mon Nov 13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium – SOLD OUT

Thu Nov 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Nov 18 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – SOLD OUT

Mon Nov 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Nov 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wed Nov 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Nov 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – NEW SHOW

Mon Nov 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy – NEW SHOW

Wed Nov 29 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom – NEW SHOW

Thu Nov 30 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall – NEW SHOW

Sun Dec 03 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – NEW SHOW

Mon Dec 04 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago – NEW SHOW

ABOUT LIL UZI VERT

RIAA Diamond-certified and multiple GRAMMY-nominated superstar LIL UZI VERT has a sound as dynamic as their vision and trend-setting fashion. The Philadelphia native boasts over 31 billion career streams, three GRAMMY nominations and over 100 career Billboard Hot 100 charted songs.

This year, Uzi released the 26-track album PINK TAPE, the first rap album of 2023 to top the Billboard 200 chart, their third consecutive #1 album.

The success of Uzi’s latest project follows the critically acclaimed RIAA Platinum albums; LUV IS RAGE 2, ETERNAL ATAKE, and LIL UZI VERT VS. THE WORLD, two of which landed #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. LUV IS RAGE 2 featured the hit Diamond certified worldwide hit, “XO Tour Llif3,” 4X Platinum certified, “The Way Life Goes,” and Platinum certified, “Neon Guts (feat. Pharrell Williams).”

Uzi’s boundless discography includes THE PERFECT LUV TAPE, LUV IS RAGE, PLUTO X BABY PLUTO with Future, RED & WHITE EP, and LUV VS. THE WORLD 2.

In addition to their extensive catalog, the Generation Now/Atlantic Records artist has also featured on several record-breaking tracks including Migos’ RIAA 4X Platinum, GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping hit single, “Bad and Boujee.”

Lil Uzi Vert will hit the road this Fall for the highly anticipated PINK TAPE TOUR, with much more to come in 2023.

