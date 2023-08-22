‘Titans: The Fourth and Final Season’ Set To Swoop Onto Blu-ray In October!

After three explosive seasons, the hit TV show inspired by DC comic book characters concludes in Titans: The Fourth and Final Season, arriving on Blu-ray and DVD on October 17, 2023. A gritty take on the Teen Titans franchise, Titans follows a group of young Super Heroes from the DC Universe. As they come of age and try to find where they belong, the Titans must defend against supervillains, dark conspiracies, corrupt laboratories, and demonic possessions – across Metropolis and beyond.?

Also available on October 17, is Titans: The Complete Series on Blu-ray and DVD, which includes all four seasons of the comic-inspired series in one set.

Season four stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Joshua Orpin as Connor Kent/Superboy, Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake with Franka Potente as May Bennett/Mother Mayhem and Joseph Morgan as Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood.

Titans is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Executive producers for the fourth season of Titans are Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Walker, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem

Titans: The Fourth and Final Season and Titans: The Complete Series will be available on Blu-ray and DVD to purchase online and in-store at major retailers on October 17, 2023.

Synopsis: Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.

‘Titans: The Fourth and Final Season’ Special Features Include:

• Welcome to Metropolis (featurette) – After escaping the darkness of Gotham, the Titans make a stop in hopeful Metropolis, but what secrets does this new city hide?

• Baptism of Blood (featurette) – An inside look at Sebastian Sanger’s evolution into the fearsome foe. Joseph Morgan and Specialty Costume Designer, Laura Jean Shannon, show us what it takes to bring Brother Blood to life on Titans.

• Mystical Women (featurette) – Take an in-depth look at what powerful magic Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente) and Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar) are bringing to the world of the Titans in season four.

Titans: The Fourth and Final Season

Includes 12 one-hour episodes:

Lex Luthor Mother Mayhem Jinx Super Super Mart Inside Man Brother Blood Caul’s Folly Dick & Carol & Ted & Kory Dude, Where’s My Gar? Game Over Project Starfire Titans Forever