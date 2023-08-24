SEXYY RED Announces Dates For “Hood Hottest Princess Tour”

Following the release of her new album, Hood Hottest Princess, Sexyy Red announced her first headlining tour, “Hood Hottest Princess Tour.” The new artist is making waves in the Hip-Hop and Rap spheres, recently added as support for Drake and 21 Savage on the remainder of Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on October 16th at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston making stops across the U.S. in Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in San Francisco at The Fillmore on November 29.

Sexyy Red’s Hood Hottest Princess album released June 9, entering Top 10 on the U.S. Apple Music Top Albums the day of release, and reaching the Billboard 200 three weeks later. That same week, Sexyy Red debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Pound Town 2” ft. Nicki Minaj.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available with general onsale beginning Friday, August 25 at 10AM local time at Ticketmaster.com.

SEXYY RED – HOOD HOTTEST PRINCESS TOUR DATES:

Mon Oct 16 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club

Wed Oct 18 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thu Oct 19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Sat Oct 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Tue Oct 24 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Thu Oct 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Mon Oct 30 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Tue Oct 31 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Wed Nov 01 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Sat Nov 04 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Sun Nov 05 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Thu Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

Fri Nov 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Tue Nov 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Wed Nov 15 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Mon Nov 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Tue Nov 21 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Fri Nov 24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sat Nov 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Wed Nov 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

About Sexyy Red

With explicit lyricism reminiscent of Trina, the raw storytelling of Boosie Badazz and Webbie, and Chief Keef’s rugged authenticity, Sexyy Red’s raunchy, in-your-face style taps into a strain of hilarious and animated rap the game has been missing since the heyday of Gucci Mane. But don’t get it twisted – as the main creative force of her own songs, lyrics, and videos, her music is only ever 100% Sexyy.

Sexyy Red has made Summer 2023 a #SexyySummer, with her Billboard Hot 100 hit “Pound Town 2” and her acclaimed album Hood Hottest Princess. The Tay Keith-produced “Pound Town,” has spent multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, reached the Top 10 on Urban Radio, and its Nicki Minaj-featuring remix “Pound Town 2,” earned a GOLD certification from the RIAA. Together, all versions of “Pound Town” have racked up over 50 million global streams. Home to other hits like “SkeeYee,” a viral anthem praised by Drake and currently charting on Apple Music’s All-Genre singles charts, Hood Hottest Princess is climbing the Billboard 200, where it reached a new peak of #117 this week, and Apple Music’s charts, where it has peaked at #6 on the Hip-Hop albums chart and #19 overall.

This is just the start of a thrilling career for Sexyy Red, who called every shot she made since high school — including the success of her latest single. Don’t try to predict where she’s going next; Sexyy Red will tell you herself.