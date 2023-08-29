SEXYY RED Adds New Shows and Moves Five Dates On “Hood Hottest Princess Tour” Due To Overwhelming Demand

Due to overwhelming demand, Sexyy Red’s sold-out, first headlining tour, “Hood Hottest Princess Tour” has added two additional dates and moved five dates to new venues. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour will now visit Charlotte and make additional stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Sexyy Red is making waves in the Hip-Hop and Rap spheres, recently added as support for Drake and 21 Savage on the remainder of Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour. Sexyy Red’s Hood Hottest Princess album released June 9, entering Top 10 on the U.S. Apple Music Top Albums the day of release, and reaching the Billboard 200 three weeks later. That same week, Sexyy Red debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Pound Town 2” ft. Nicki Minaj.

TICKETS: Tickets for the new dates and venues will be available beginning today, Tuesday, August 29 at 12PM local time at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for previously announced dates will be honored for the venue changes.

SEXYY RED – HOOD HOTTEST PRINCESS TOUR DATES:

Mon Oct 16 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club

Wed Oct 18 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thu Oct 19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Sat Oct 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia – NEW VENUE

Tue Oct 24 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Thu Oct 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Mon Oct 30 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena NEW VENUE

Tue Oct 31 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – NEW VENUE

Wed Nov 01 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Sat Nov 04 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Sun Nov 05 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Thu Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

Fri Nov 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Mon Nov 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte – NEW SHOW

Tue Nov 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Fri Nov 17 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring – NEW VENUE

Mon Nov 20 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center – NEW VENUE

Tue Nov 21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas – NEW VENUE

Fri Nov 24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sat Nov 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sun Nov 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium – NEW SHOW

Tue Nov 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Wed Nov 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

About Sexyy Red

With explicit lyricism reminiscent of Trina, the raw storytelling of Boosie Badazz and Webbie, and Chief Keef’s rugged authenticity, Sexyy Red’s raunchy, in-your-face style taps into a strain of hilarious and animated rap the game has been missing since the heyday of Gucci Mane. But don’t get it twisted – as the main creative force of her own songs, lyrics, and videos, her music is only ever 100% Sexyy.

Sexyy Red has made Summer 2023 a #SexyySummer, with her Billboard Hot 100 hit “Pound Town 2” and her acclaimed album Hood Hottest Princess. The Tay Keith-produced “Pound Town,” has spent multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, reached the Top 10 on Urban Radio, and its Nicki Minaj-featuring remix “Pound Town 2,” earned a GOLD certification from the RIAA. Together, all versions of “Pound Town” have racked up over 50 million global streams. Home to other hits like “SkeeYee,” a viral anthem praised by Drake and currently charting on Apple Music’s All-Genre singles charts, Hood Hottest Princess is climbing the Billboard 200, where it reached a peak of #117, and Apple Music’s charts, where it has peaked at #6 on the Hip-Hop albums chart and #19 overall.

This is just the start of a thrilling career for Sexyy Red, who called every shot she made since high school — including the success of her latest single. Don’t try to predict where she’s going next; Sexyy Red will tell you herself.