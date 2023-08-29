SEXYY RED Adds New Shows and Moves Five Dates On “Hood Hottest Princess Tour” Due To Overwhelming Demand

Due to overwhelming demand, Sexyy Red’s sold-out, first headlining tour, “Hood Hottest Princess Tour” has added two additional dates and moved five dates to new venues. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour will now visit Charlotte and make additional stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Sexyy Red is making waves in the Hip-Hop and Rap spheres, recently added as support for Drake and 21 Savage on the remainder of Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour. Sexyy Red’s Hood Hottest Princess album released June 9, entering Top 10 on the U.S. Apple Music Top Albums the day of release, and reaching the Billboard 200 three weeks later. That same week, Sexyy Red debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Pound Town 2” ft. Nicki Minaj.
TICKETS: Tickets for the new dates and venues will be available beginning today, Tuesday, August 29 at 12PM local time at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for previously announced dates will be honored for the venue changes.
SEXYY RED – HOOD HOTTEST PRINCESS TOUR DATES:
Mon Oct 16 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club
Wed Oct 18 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Thu Oct 19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
Sat Oct 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia – NEW VENUE
Tue Oct 24 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
Thu Oct 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
Mon Oct 30 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena NEW VENUE
Tue Oct 31 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – NEW VENUE
Wed Nov 01 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Sat Nov 04 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
Sun Nov 05 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
Thu Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham
Fri Nov 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
Mon Nov 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte – NEW SHOW
Tue Nov 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Fri Nov 17 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring – NEW VENUE
Mon Nov 20 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center – NEW VENUE
Tue Nov 21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas – NEW VENUE
Fri Nov 24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Sat Nov 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Sun Nov 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium – NEW SHOW
Tue Nov 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Wed Nov 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
About Sexyy Red
With explicit lyricism reminiscent of Trina, the raw storytelling of Boosie Badazz and Webbie, and Chief Keef’s rugged authenticity, Sexyy Red’s raunchy, in-your-face style taps into a strain of hilarious and animated rap the game has been missing since the heyday of Gucci Mane. But don’t get it twisted – as the main creative force of her own songs, lyrics, and videos, her music is only ever 100% Sexyy.
Sexyy Red has made Summer 2023 a #SexyySummer, with her Billboard Hot 100 hit “Pound Town 2” and her acclaimed album Hood Hottest Princess. The Tay Keith-produced “Pound Town,” has spent multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, reached the Top 10 on Urban Radio, and its Nicki Minaj-featuring remix “Pound Town 2,” earned a GOLD certification from the RIAA. Together, all versions of “Pound Town” have racked up over 50 million global streams. Home to other hits like “SkeeYee,” a viral anthem praised by Drake and currently charting on Apple Music’s All-Genre singles charts, Hood Hottest Princess is climbing the Billboard 200, where it reached a peak of #117, and Apple Music’s charts, where it has peaked at #6 on the Hip-Hop albums chart and #19 overall.
This is just the start of a thrilling career for Sexyy Red, who called every shot she made since high school — including the success of her latest single. Don’t try to predict where she’s going next; Sexyy Red will tell you herself.
