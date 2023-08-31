TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film Experience To Rock AMC Theatres This October!

AMC Theatres®, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, has officially announced that TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR record-breaking concert is headed to thousands of movie theatre screens in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In a groundbreaking programming initiative for AMC and the domestic theatrical industry, beginning Friday, October 13, music lovers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico will be able to enjoy TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film at movie theatres, with their huge screens and state-of-the art sound systems.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert was attended by more than three million Taylor Swift fans during the first leg of its U.S. run. Not only did it shatter all concert sales records, it also left tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more, either because they attended the concert and wanted to see it again, or after being unable to obtain tickets for sold out performance after sold out performance after sold out performance.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States. Tickets are on sale now at AMCTheatres.com and Fandango.com.

To ensure the theatrical event is accessible and affordable for all who want to attend, AMC has worked on minimizing the ticket price and maximizing ticket availability.

At AMC, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film to be reasonably priced

All adult tickets at AMC’s U.S. theatres to TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will be priced at only $19.89 plus tax, and children’s/senior tickets will be $13.13 plus tax, for all showtimes except branded premium large format screens. TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film also will be available in IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, and other premium large formats for their standard up-charge fee which varies by format and theatre.

Advance ticketing capabilities quintupled in booking capacity

In anticipation of this announcement, AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the Company has ever experienced before. But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible.

AMC Theatres serving as TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film distributor

This marks the inaugural step of a new line of business for AMC Entertainment. In addition to exhibiting TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film at its own theatres, AMC is also acting as the theatrical distributor, securing locations and screens with numerous other movie theatre operators throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. AMC already has secured deals with major theatrical exhibitors Cinemark in the U.S., Cineplex in Canada, and Cinepolis in Mexico, to show TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film. AMC expects that numerous other movie theatre operators will show this concert film experience in their theatres beginning October 13. AMC has engaged Variance Films to coordinate this booking with interested exhibitors in the United States.

Due to the unique nature of this incredible special event: No free movie passes will be accepted, and AMC Stubs A-List members may not use their membership to reserve tickets. For our IT systems to be able to accommodate anticipated huge initial demand, AMC will temporarily be restricting the usage of AMC Stubs rewards toward online ticket purchases. AMC also will temporarily scale back its website ticketing availability for most other movie titles. The full allotment of this weekend’s showtimes will be available for purchase at the box office at all AMC locations. To discourage speculation on secondary-ticketing sites, there will be no refunds offered on ticket purchases.

