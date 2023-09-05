POP EVIL Announce Dates For ‘Flesh & Bone’ Headlining Tour

Michigan-based hard rock group Pop Evil has announced the Flesh & Bone Tour, with special guests Fame on Fire and Lylvc. The Flesh & Bone Tour is an 18-date, headlining U.S. tour that commences in Fort Smith, AR, on October 28, 2023, and wraps in the band’s hometown of Grand Rapids, MI, on November 22, 2023. Tickets to these shows go on sale to the public this Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Full dates are below.
The band’s current single (and titled track to recent album), “Skeletons,” is now Top 10 on the Billboard Chart. The single has quickly become a staple for Pop Evil and is now approaching 8 million streams to date.
The recent album, Skeletons, was released on March 17 via MNRK Heavy and features Ryan Kirby (Fit For a King), Blake Allison (Devour The Day), and Zillion. The 11 tracks also include the single “Eye of the Storm,” which landed at the #5 Most Played Song in 2022 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart, and recent singles, “Paranoid (Crash & Burn)” (Top 10 at Rock Radio), and, “Dead Reckoning (Ft. Fit For A King).”
Skeletons U.S. Flesh & Bone Headlining Tour:
October 28 – Fort Smith, AR – Temple Live
October 29 – Wichita, KS – Temple Live
October 31 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
November 1 – Angola, IN – Electric Ballroom
November 3 – Reading, PA – Reverb
November 4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony
November 5 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
November 7 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
November 9 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
November 10 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm
November 11 – Johnson City, TN – Capone’s
November 12 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
November 14 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
November 16 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
November 18 – Cleveland, OH – Temple Live*
November 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
November 21 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
November 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
* No Fame on Fire
ABOUT POP EVIL
Pop Evil has massive anthems and built a new rock’n’roll institution on a foundation of showmanship, raw relatability, and hard rock hooks, both forward-thinking and timeless from frontman Leigh Kakaty, lead guitarist Nick Fuelling, rhythm guitarist Dave Grahs, bassist Joey “Chicago” Walser and drummer Hayley Cramer. No matter the headline-grabbing declarations from legendary icons lamenting the changing of the guard, the slow-burning success of Pop Evil demonstrates the hunger for hard-hitting, honest music persisting worldwide. The band has amassed 8 #1 singles, 5 Top 5 singles, and 8 Top 10 singles, totaling an incredible 20 top 10 singles throughout their career.
