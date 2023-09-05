SEAN “DIDDY” COMBS To Receive Global Icon Award at MTV’s 2023 VMAs

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the legendary hip hop mogul and pioneer, is set to receive the prestigious Global Icon Award and perform at the 2023 “VMAs,” airing LIVE from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12th at 8PM ET/PT.

Diddy will receive the Global Icon Award for his unparalleled career and continued influence that has achieved unrivaled global success in music and beyond.

Combs, whose worldwide impact has lasted for more than three decades including two #1 albums on the Billboard 200 and five #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 (CW TO FIX), will also make a highly-anticipated return to the iconic MTV stage. This marks his first performance at the “VMAs” since 2005.

In addition to receiving the Global Icon Award, Diddy is also nominated for 4 other awards this year for his work on “Creepin” (Remix) and “Gotta Move On.” His nominations include 2 for “Best Collaboration,” as well as “Best Rap” and “Best R&B.”

The Global Icon Award, originally from MTV’s Europe Music Awards (EMAs), celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond. Diddy also hosted MTV Europe Music Award 2002 at the Palazzo Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain.

About Diddy:

Diddy recently announced his highly anticipated R&B masterpiece “The Love Album: Off the Grid” dropping on Diddy Day, September 15th, 2023. Under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, the new album signifies Diddy’s triumphant return since his critically acclaimed solo album “Last Train to Paris” in 2010. It’s not just a return to music, but an evolution and renaissance of his love for the art of storytelling.

The latest album showcases Diddy’s evolution as both an artist and producer, poised to redefine the boundaries of R&B. This new body of work pushes the genre into new territories while highlighting Diddy’s unparalleled talent for curating exceptional musical experiences. With an extraordinary array of collaborators, united by Diddy, the album is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

As a cultural icon, innovator, and mogul, Diddy’s influence on the music industry is unrivaled. With an historic catalog of hit records and a track record of shaping the sounds of superstars, he returns to his R&B roots as an Executive Producer and Curator ofThe Love Album: Off the Grid.”