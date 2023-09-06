CREED and SIXTHMAN Announce ‘Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise’

Following the historic announcement and immediate sell-out of Week 1, CREED has announced a second sailing of their immersive Nineties rock ‘n’ roll celebration at sea, Summer Of ’99 Cruise. The Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise is highlighted by the GRAMMY® Award-winning band’s second public live performances in more than a decade. Presented by Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise – sails April 27-May 1, 2024 from Port Canaveral (Orlando) in Canaveral, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Jade. The new port of departure (Summer of ’99 Cruise sails from Miami, FL) was necessary to meet the unprecedented demand for another sailing of fans with CREED.

Pre-sale Signups are available now through September 13 at 11:59 pm (ET). Pre-sales (Early Booking Times) will be available September 8-15. The first 500 cabins to book will secure a cabin photo opportunity with CREED. Public On-Sales begin September 15 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at summerof99cruise.com. Three different payment options will be available, with Automated Monthly Billing allowing for a deposit as low as $200 per person through October 1 (while supplies last).

Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise will again see CREED – comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips – reuniting for the second time since 2012 for two unique live performances under the Caribbean stars on Norwegian Jade’s Pool Deck stage. Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise will further showcase a truly stacked lineup that includes Very Special Guest Daughtry alongside an all-star bill featuring Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt), Nine Days, Jimmie’s Chicken Shack and Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party. Hosted by Eddie Trunk and the stars of The Power Hour (Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, and Josh Bernstein), the cruise will also feature an exclusive live Q&A with CREED open to all guests, activities with bands and podcast hosts, panels, autograph sessions, and a very special Y2K Countdown theme party. As if that weren’t enough, all guests will receive an Autographed Commemorative Item signed by CREED prior to the event.

Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise guests will enjoy all the incredible amenities available aboard Norwegian Jade, including fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Jade Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, guests will have the chance to enjoy a shore excursion to Nassau, Bahamas – the ultimate vacationer’s paradise with its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.

The first sailing of CREED’s Summer Of ’99 Cruise heads to sea April 18-22, 2024 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Pearl. Heralded earlier this summer with a series of viral teasers that lit up social media, Summer Of ’99 Cruise was met by worldwide media attention spanning Billboard, SPIN, Metal Injection, Loudwire, Sportskeeda, Stereogum, and American Songwriter, and proved the fastest sell-out of any artist-headlined cruise in Sixthman history, with all reservations booked in just 29 hours. In addition, Summer Of ’99 Cruise is now the top 3 among Sixthman’s all-time Pre-Sale Signups and Waiting List Signups for cruises of any kind. As noted, all reservations for Summer of ’99 Cruise are now completely sold out.