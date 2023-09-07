FALL OUT BOY Announces 2024 Dates For ‘So Much For (2our) Dust’

Due to overwhelming demand, GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy’s worldwide So Much For (Tour) Dust tour will continue next year with the announcement of So Much For (2our) Dust, a 20+ date run across the United States.

So Much For (2our) Dust, presented by Live Nation, will kick off February 28, 2024 in Portland, OR and travel through cities including Seattle, Austin, Orlando, Baltimore, and Nashville before concluding April 6, 2024 in Minneapolis, MN. The trek also includes a stop at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden on March 22, 2024.

Jimmy Eat World will join So Much For (2our) Dust on all dates as special guests; The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR will join the tour on select shows throughout the run.

Ticket pre-sales for So Much For (2our) Dust begin Wednesday, September 13 at 9:30am local time. General tickets will be available beginning Friday, September 15 at 10am local time. For all dates and details, please visit www.falloutboy.com/tour.

The news follows the August 6 conclusion of So Much For (Tour) Dust’s initial North American run, which kicked off June 21 with a sold out, epic hometown show at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and was dubbed “the loudest concert Wrigley’s ever had” by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Each show also included the use of a Magic 8 Ball to surprise fans with a performance of a Fall Out Boy song that had never played live before, which became one of the most buzzed about topics of the summer, igniting fans across social media – and spawning a trend on TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of views – to determine what songs might be coming next.

So Much For (Tour) Dust has proven to be another career display of Fall Out Boy’s undeniable and renowned live performance prowess, featuring multiple sold-out dates; four stadiums shows (Fenway Park in Boston, Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, two nights at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles); special guests (Mikey Way in San Diego, Travie McCoy in Queens); unforgettable production, visual effects and pyrotechnics; and widespread praise from fans and critics alike:

The UK and European leg of So Much For (Tour) Dust kicks off October 17 in Warsaw, Poland and concludes November 8 in Berlin, Germany, with multiple dates (Munich, Paris, Amsterdam, Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff) already sold out. The band will continue performing for fans around the world this year with a recently announced December 6 date in Bangkok as well as multiple cities (Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane) across Australia as part of the Good Things Festival from December 1-3. In August, the band performed at Summer Sonic in both Tokyo and Osaka.

So Much For (2our) Dust is in support of Fall Out Boy’s most recent, critically acclaimed 8th studio album So Much (For) Stardust, which debuted as the No. 1 rock album upon its March 24 release on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records and features the global smash single “Love From The Other Side.”

The album has also garnered Fall Out Boy two current nominations for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Best Alternative (“Hold Me Like A Grudge”) and Best Visual Effects (“Love From The Other Side”).

Additionally, the band currently stars in NBC Sports’ B1G Saturday Night show open this season. The show open – with a chorus of “Here Comes Saturday Night” – debuted on September 2 ahead of the season-opening West Virginia-Penn State game. Fall Out Boy also headlines the NBC Sports and Peacock Big Ten Football promotional campaign, appearing across NBCUniversal platforms throughout the summer and fall.

# # #

Fall Out Boy – So Much For (2our) Dust – 2024 Dates

*Jimmy Eat World to support on all dates

Date City Venue Wednesday, February 28 Portland, OR Moda Center Friday, March 1 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena Sunday, March 3 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Monday, March 4 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Thursday, March 7 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Friday, March 8 Austin, TX Moody Center Monday, March 11 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center Wednesday, March 13 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC Friday, March 15 Orlando, FL Amway Center Saturday, March 16 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Tuesday, March 19 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Wednesday, March 20 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena Friday, March 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Sunday, March 24 Albany, NY MVP Arena Tuesday, March 26 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Wednesday, March 27 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Friday, March 29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Saturday, March 30 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena Sunday, March 31 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Tuesday, April 2 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Wednesday, April 3 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena Friday. April 5 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena Saturday, April 6 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Fall Out Boy – 2023 Live Dates

Date City Venue Tuesday, October 17 Warsaw, Poland COS Torwar Wednesday, October 18 Prague, Czech Republic Sportovni Hala Fortuna Friday, October 20 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum Saturday, October 21 (SOLD OUT) Munich, Germany Zenith Monday, October 23 (SOLD OUT) Paris, France Zénith Tuesday, October 24 (SOLD OUT) Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live Wednesday, October 25 Brussels, Belgium Forest National Friday, October 27 (SOLD OUT) Leeds, UK First Direct Arena Saturday, October 28 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Sunday, October 29 (SOLD OUT) Manchester, UK AO Arena Tuesday, October 31 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham Thursday, November 2 London, UK The O2 Friday, November 3 London, UK The O2 Saturday, November 4 (SOLD OUT) Cardiff, UK Cardiff International Arena Monday, November 6 Oberhausen, Germany Rudolf Weber-Arena Tuesday, November 7 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena Wednesday, November 8 Berlin, Germany Max-Schmeling-Halle Friday, December 1 Melbourne, Australia Flemington Racecourse Saturday, December 2 Sydney, Australia Centennial Park Sunday, December 3 Brisbane, Australia Brisbane Showgrounds Wednesday, December 6 Bangkok, Thailand Thunder Dome