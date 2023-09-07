‘The Sandman: The Complete First Season’ — Release Details Revealed!

Inspired by the iconic, award-winning DC comic book series, The Sandman: The Complete First Season comes to Digital on September 18, 2023 and to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on November 28, 2023.

The Sandman: The Complete First Season follows Morpheus, also known as Dream, who is captured in an occult ritual in 1916 by Roderick Burgess. Imprisoned for 106 years, Morpheus escapes only to return to his home, The Dreaming, to find his nightmares have also found their way out. Join the adventures of Morpheus as he sets out to stop the forces of evil destroying The Dreaming.

“Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, and already renewed for a second season on Netflix, The Sandman: The Complete First Season features an all-star cast including Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter) as Morpheus/Dream, Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as the Corinthian, Patton Oswalt (The Goldbergs)as Matthew the Raven, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, David Thewlis (Fargo) as John Dee, Jenna Coleman (Victoria) as Johanna Constantine, and Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Lucifer Morningstar.

The series was developed by Neil Gaiman (American Gods), David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight trilogy) and Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman). It was produced by Warner Bros. Television, based on the comic The Sandman by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for DC Comics.

The Sandman: The Complete First Season will be available on September 18, 2023 to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more. 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD will be available to purchase online and in-store at major retailers on November 28, 2023.

Synopsis: Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman: The Complete First Season is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures (plus a bonus episode featuring two fan-favorite stories). When the Sandman, a.k.a. Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.

SPECIAL FEATURES INCLUDE:

The Sandman: Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek

The World of The Endless

11 episodes:

Sleep of the Just Imperfect Hosts Dream a Little Dream of Me A Hope in Hell 24/7 The Sound of Her Wings The Doll’s House Playing House Collectors Lost Hearts Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope