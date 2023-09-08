PUDDLE OF MUDD Releases “Cash & Cobain” Single From New Album ‘Ubiquitous’

Multi-Platinum rock band Puddle of Mudd drops their new album Ubiquitous via Pavement Entertainment. The release is the band’s seventh studio album, which features eleven new songs that have the signature, hard-hitting sound that Puddle of Mudd is known for, as well as a fresh take on their unique style. Ubiquitous is the subsequent album to 2019’s Welcome to Galvania, which featured the Billboard chart-topping hit “Uh Oh.”

Fans of traditional formats can pick up the new release on CD. There is also a bundle with a limited-edition t-shirt. Listen to ‘Ubiquitous’ on all streaming platforms here: https://orcd.co/ubiquitous

Both options are available at this location: https://www.pavementmusic.com/campaign/puddle/

To celebrate the new album, Puddle of Mudd debuts the first single from Ubiquitous, which is entitled “Cash & Cobain.” Lead singer Wes Scantlin says, “I totally dig the song ‘Cash & Cobain.’ The song covers a lot of different genres, which I think is pretty cool. It was a collaboration with Colin Brittain. I’m still flabbergasted by how we managed to blend all these musical styles into a single track. It’s like we took all these genres, mixed and matched until they meshed perfectly.” Scantlin has been the driving force behind the band’s success since its inception. With his distinctive vocals and songwriting style, Scantlin has helped to define Puddle of Mudd’s sound and create some of the most memorable rock hits of the past two decades. ‘Ubiquitous’ Tracklisting: 1. My Baby 2. Dance with Me 3. Cash & Cobain 4. Butterface 5. Candy 6. Running Out of Time 7. Man in the Mirror 8. U Wrekd Me 9. Complication 10. California 11. Poke Out My Eyes With a career spanning over two decades, Puddle of Mudd has cemented itself as a prominent force in the world of rock music. Formed in 1991, the Multi-Platinum-selling rock band has sold over seven million albums worldwide and has had a string of chart-topping hits, including “Blurry,” “She Hates Me,” “Psycho,” “Famous,” “Drift and Die,” and “Control.” For the latest information, visit: www.puddleofmudd.com