Still Turning Heads At 50! — THE EXORCIST Set To Return To Theaters This October!

This year marks the 50th anniversary of “The Exorcist” and Fathom Events is bringing it back to theaters nationwide as part of Fathom’s annual Fright Fest lineup.

The recent passing of legendary director William Friedkin has cast a renewed spotlight on the film, which hits theaters on Sunday, October 1 at 4pm and 7pm local time, and Wednesday, October 4 at 7pm local time.

Leading into each screening is an all-new exclusive tribute to Friedkin—who passed away on August 7 at the age of 87—hosted by film historian Ben Mankiewicz, celebrating the Oscar®-winning filmmaker’s enduring legacy. The Extended Director’s Cut is packed with footage previously unseen in the theatrical edition, including an alternate ending. Plus, all screenings will include a trip through the iconic landmarks that helped bring the shocker to life in The Exorcist Locations: Georgetown Then And Now. The piece features appearances by Friedkin, Blatty, Blair, and the film’s cinematographer Owen Roizman.

In the film that tops IMDb’s list of the 101 Scariest Horror Movies EVER, “The Exorcist” stars genre icon Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil, a preteen girl who’s increasingly disturbing behavior soon gives way to demonic possession. Max Von Sydow and Jason Miller also star, as the priests enlisted to save young Regan from the ultimate evil. The film fields an impressive ensemble that boasts Ellen Burstyn, Lee J. Cobb, and Mercedes McCambridge, and was the recipient of two Academy Awards® for Best Adapted Screenplay for scribe William Peter Blatty, as well as Best Sound.

The limited engagement puts the spotlight on William Friedkin’s Extended Director’s Cut, sourced from the Original 1973 Cut Camera Negative with newly restored and remastered picture and sound in stunning 4k—removing dirt, scratches, and other defects, while maintaining the film’s original creative integrity.