STAIND Drop New Single & Official Video “Here & Now”

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind has dropped a new single and video for “Here and Now” from their forthcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen. The track is available today on all music platforms. Buy/stream HERE

“Here and Now” is classic Staind – a powerful, emotionally charged ballad that touches deep in the soul. The video directed by Bradley Golowin, perfectly captures the sentiment of the song, exploring the joy and pain of real-life moments that shape us all. The intimate performance footage of the band further amplifies the intensity of the song.

Watch official video for “Here and Now” below:

“Here and Now” is the fourth track released from the new album, following “In This Condition,” “Cycle of Hurting” and debut single, “Lowest In Me” which reached #1 for two consecutive weeks at Active Rock and Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts.

The highly anticipated new album, Confessions of the Fallen – the band’s first new studio album since 2011 – will be released September 22, 2023 via Alchemy Recordings/BMG.

Pre-order album HERE

After wrapping up their co-headline tour with Godsmack this summer, Staind are currently on the road with solo dates, gearing up for the release of the new album.

STAIND TOUR DATES:

Thu Sept 14 – Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand

Fri Sept 15 – Saint Michael, ND @ Spirit Lake Casino

Sat Sept 16 – Danbury, WI @ St. Croix Casino Danbury

Sun Oct 22 – Ft Worth, TX @ Gordy’s Highway 30 Music Fest

For tour updates and to purchase tickets visit: STAINDOFFICIAL.COM

Confessions of the Fallen Track Listing:

Lowest In Me Was Any of it Real? Here and Now In This Condition Out of Time Cycle of Hurting The Fray Better Days Hate Me Too 10. Confessions of the Fallen

About Staind

STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide.?Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number 1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show that was recorded for the live album, Live: It’s Been Awhile. STAIND will release their new studio album, their first in twelve years, Confessions of the Fallen in September 2023.

