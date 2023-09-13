STRIKE FORCE THREE Announces One-Night-Only Show Featuring Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel

“Strike Force Five Three,” hosted by three of the biggest names in late night television, comes to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 23, 2023. This one night-only exclusive live event features network hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel on stage together for the first time.

When asked why the other two members of the top-rated “Strike Force Five” podcast weren’t a part of this live event, John Oliver explained: “I’m not allowed back in Vegas until I’m cleared of all charges,” and Seth Meyers said “I WILL be in Vegas but unable to attend as I gotta play my slots.”

On August 30, five late-night talk show hosts, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver, joined forces with Spotify for the limited-series podcast “Strike Force Five.” “Strike Force Five” debuted at the top of the charts, premiering as the #1 Podcast on both Spotify and Apple in the US. The first four episodes are on Spotify and everywhere podcasts are available.

All proceeds from the “Strike Force Five” podcast and “Strike Force Three” live show will go directly to out-of-work staff from the hosts’ respective shows.

“Strike Force Five” is supported by presenting sponsors Mint Mobile and Diageo (Aviation American Gin, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Casamigos, and Ketel One Vodka).

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Friday, September 15 at 10am PT at Ticketmaster.com.

Follow “Strike Force Five”:

Spotify // Instagram // Threads // X // TikTok // Facebook