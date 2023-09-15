OLIVIA RODRIGO Announces 18 Additional Dates To Her ‘GUTS’ World Tour Due To Overwhelming Fan Demand!

Due to incredible fan demand, multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo announced 18 new dates on her highly anticipated 2024 GUTS world tour. Produced by Live Nation, the colossal global tour will now include third and fourth shows in New York, London and Los Angeles, as well as second shows in Chicago, Montreal, Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris, San Francisco and more, bringing the tour to 75 dates. The tour kicks off on Friday, February 23 in Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, with stops across North America and Europe in Miami, Toronto, New York, London, Manchester, Glasgow and more before wrapping up with four massive shows in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum in August 2024. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates across the tour.

Following the incredible success of her 2022 debut tour The SOUR Tour, the GUTS world tour will be Olivia’s first arena tour, taking her to iconic venues around the world including Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Sportpaleis, The O2 and more.

One of the most highly awaited albums of the year, GUTS arrived September 8 via Geffen Records as the follow-up to Rodrigo’s 4x Platinum 2021 full-length debut SOUR. The album features her No. 1 hit “vampire” and the new focus track “get him back!” The New York Times hailed “get him back” as a “playful, infectious and dryly hilarious singalong” while The Atlantic called it “fantastic.” On September 12, Rodrigo released the music video for the track, shot on iPhone 15 Pro in collaboration with Apple. View HERE. Like “vampire,” GUTS’ second single “bad idea, right?” was named a Best New Track by Pitchfork, who hailed the latter as “one of the best pop performances of the year.” Released last month alongside its B-movie-inspired video, “bad idea right?” also drew raves from the likes of Rolling Stone (who called it a “sugary headbanger”) and the New York Times (who praised the track as a “bright, kaleidoscopic head-rush of a pop song…” in its weekly column “The Playlist”).

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the GUTS world tour to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday, September 17 at 10 PM ET HERE for both the onsale as well as American Express® Early Access (details below). Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21. Fans who previously registered for the sales now have the option to update their show preference to one of the newly announced dates.

AMERICAN EXPRESS® EARLY ACCESS: American Express® is the official card of the GUTS world tour. After registering, American Express® Card Members may have the opportunity to enter American Express® Early Access for tour dates in North America. American Express® Card Members can register now until Sunday, September 17 at 10 PM ET HERE for a chance to unlock access to tickets and use their American Express® Card to complete the ticket purchase if selected. American Express® Early Access begins Wednesday, September 20 at 3 PM local time.

American Express® is the official card of the GUTS world tour. After registering, American Express® Card Members may have the opportunity to enter American Express® Early Access for tour dates in North America. American Express® Card Members can register now until Sunday, September 17 at 10 PM ET HERE for a chance to unlock access to tickets and use their American Express® Card to complete the ticket purchase if selected. American Express® Early Access begins Wednesday, September 20 at 3 PM local time. Standard tickets will range from $49.50 – $199.50 plus taxes and applicable fees in the U.S. Additional ticket options including a limited number of Charity Platinum and VIP packages will be available for purchase as well, with a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales going to Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good.

EUROPE + UK/IRELAND TICKETS

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the GUTS world tour to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday, September 17 at 10 PM BST HERE for onsale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the onsale starting Thursday, September 21. Fans who previously registered for the sales now have the option to update their show preference to one of the newly announced dates.

AMERICAN EXPRESS® EARLY ACCESS (UK + IRELAND): American Express® is the official card of the GUTS world tour. After registering, American Express® Card Members may have the opportunity to enter American Express® Early Access for tour dates in the UK and Ireland. American Express® Card Members can register now until Sunday, September 17 at 10 PM PT HERE for a chance to unlock access to tickets and use their American Express® Card to complete the ticket purchase if selected. American Express® Early Access begins Wednesday, September 20 at 3 PM local time.

VIP: The GUTS world tour will also offer VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

SILVER STAR TICKETS: Olivia Rodrigo will be introducing Silver Star Tickets on her upcoming tour, making a limited number of $20 USD plus taxes and fees (or the local currency equivalent) tickets available at a later date. Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows. Silver Star Tickets must be purchased in pairs with a limit of 2 per purchase. These seats will be located next to each other and the seat locations will be revealed the day of show when picked up at the venue box office.

Ticket locations within the venue will include limited view seats, lower and upper level seating, as well as the floor.

OLIVIA RODRIGO’S FUND 4 GOOD: In conjunction with the GUTS world tour, Olivia Rodrigo will be launching Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good, a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence. A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will go to Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good. This includes all standard tickets, Silver Star Tickets, VIP packages and Charity Platinum tickets.

GUTS WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

Wed Mar 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~ – NEW SHOW

Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

Wed Mar 27 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~ – NEW SHOW

Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

Sat Mar 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~ – NEW SHOW

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

Tue Apr 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~ – NEW SHOW

Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Mon Apr 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden + – NEW SHOW

Tue Apr 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden + – NEW SHOW

Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

Wed May 01 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena = – NEW SHOW

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

Sat May 04 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live = – NEW SHOW

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Wed May 08 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro = – NEW SHOW

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Sat May 11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena = – NEW SHOW

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2 =

Fri May 17 – London, UK – The O2 = – NEW SHOW

Sat May 18 – London, UK – The O2 = – NEW SHOW

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Sat May 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome = – NEW SHOW

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Sat Jun 15 – Paris, France – Accor Arena = – NEW SHOW

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Sat Aug 03 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^ – NEW SHOW

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Wed Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^ – NEW SHOW

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Fri Aug 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum + – NEW SHOW

Sat Aug 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum + – NEW SHOW

Support Key

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf

About Olivia Rodrigo

After shattering records with her chart-topping, 4x Platinum debut album SOUR – the fastest album in history to have all of its songs certified RIAA Platinum or higher – Olivia Rodrigo makes a monumental return with her new album GUTS, revealing newly heightened sophistication as a vocalist and lyricist. Produced by and co-written with Daniel Nigro (her main creative partner on SOUR), each song intensifies the emotional honesty that’s always imbued her storytelling. Rodrigo expands her expressive palette, uncovering entirely new dimensions of her artistry, as exemplified by lead single “vampire.”

Hailed by Pitchfork as the “Best New Track” upon release, “vampire”debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, set the Spotify record for the biggest debut for a solo song in 2023, and ultimately shot to No. 1 at Top 40 Radio. Most recently, “vampire” reached the No. 1 spot on the UK Official Singles Chart — a turn of events that made Rodrigo the female artist with the most No. 1 singles in the UK this decade. “vampire” amassed over 100 million combined streams in its first week and charted at No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. The 20-year-old is the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three hits at No. 1.

Named the #1 Album of 2021 by Rolling Stone and hailed as one of the Best Albums of 2021 by The New York Times, among others, SOUR is now 4x Platinum in the U.S. and has sold over 17.9 million global album adjusted units with over 42 billion streams worldwide. Each of the album’s 11 tracks landed in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30.

She received seven GRAMMY® Award nominations—including nods in each of the Big Four categories—and took home awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 64th GRAMMY® Awards. Rodrigo was named New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, Woman of the Year at Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music Awards and Songwriter of the Year at both the ASCAP Pop Music Awards and Variety Hitmakers.

Connect with Olivia Rodrigo:

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Website