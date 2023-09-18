Pop Culture News

NFL legend Jim McMahon Launches Marijuana Brand Revenant In Illinois

Revenant Holdings, a multi-state marijuana brand, proudly announces the highly anticipated launch of their MAC 9 brand during the Revenant Dispensary Launch Tour. This tour features a series of meet-and-greet events at select dispensaries from September 18th through September 20th, in partnership with Flora Arbor LLC, Revenant’s exclusive manufacturer and distributor in Illinois.

MAC 9 Revenant player card

Jim McMahon expressed his enthusiasm for the brand’s Illinois launch, stating, “Revenant is more than just a brand; it’s a lifeline. My NFL journey revealed the devastating toll opioids can take on both the body and the spirit. Cannabis, on the other hand, illuminated a different path, one of healing and hope. Having personally transitioned from 100 Percocets a month to using Mac 9 pre-rolls, I haven’t touched an opioid since. Our mission with Revenant is to share this transformative path with the world, offering a natural alternative that prioritizes well-being because we’ve experienced the profound difference it can make.”

Fans and cannabis enthusiasts can experience Revenant’s Mac 9 flower, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges while meeting NFL legend Jim McMahon at select dispensaries during the Revenant Dispensary Launch Tour. The first 100 customers at each dispensary will receive a Mac-9 mini football, which they can have Jim sign.

Schedule for the Revenant Dispensary Launch Tour with Jim McMahon

  • Monday, September 18, 2023
    10 am to 12 pm– EarthMed – 852 S Westgate St, Addison, IL 60101
    2 pm4 pm – RISE-1325 Armour Blvd,  Mundelein, IL 60060
    6 pm to 8 pm – The Gas Station – 8131 S Cass Ave, Darien, IL 60561

  • Tuesday, September 19, 2023
     6 pm – 8 pm– Green Light Dispensary – 3331 Belvidere Rd, Park City, IL 60085

  • Wednesday, September 20, 2023
    2 pm to 4 pm – Phili Dispensary – 1300 Locke Dr, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Flora is identifying additional dispensary partners to showcase Revenant in Illinois with exclusive drops, initial product launches, and vendor days. Please email info@floracg.com for more information.

About Flora Arbor
Flora Arbor LLC was awarded a craft grow license by the Illinois Department of Agriculture in 2021 as a social equity applicant. Located in Elgin, Illinois in a state-of-the-art 51,000 sq ft. Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility. Flora cultivates, extracts, manufactures, packages and distributes cannabis products to retail dispensaries throughout the state of Illinois.

For more information visit Floraarbor.com