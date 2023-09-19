‘FARGO’ To Receive 4k UHD Collector’s Edition Release From Shout! Factory In November!

OH GEEZ!… Shout! Studios proudly presents the seven-time Oscar® nominated crime thriller, FARGO [Collector’s Edition] on 4K UHD + BLU-RAYTM on November 7, 2023. The beloved, twistedly dark comedy will become available on 4K UHD for the first time ever, bringing fans of the cult classic a brand-new way to enjoy the film when they pre-order their copy on the Shout! store.

Written and directed by Joel and Ethan Cohen (No Country for Old Men, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, The Big Lebowski), this crime thriller features an all-star cast including Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare and more.

In this seven-time Oscar®-nominated film*, things go terribly awry when small-time Minnesota car salesman Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) hires two thugs (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife so he can collect the ransom from his wealthy father-in-law. Once people start dying, the very chipper and very pregnant Police Chief Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) takes the case. Is she up for this challenge? You betcha.

ShoutFactory.com is offering a DELUXE LIMITED EDITION containing the following items:

Fargo: Collector’s Edition 2-disc 4K UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover — featuring the original theatrical artwork).

A limited edition 18” x 24” rolled poster of original theatrical artwork.

A reproduction of the “I ? GOLF” notepad as featured in the film (50 pages – 4.1” x 5.8”).

A limited edition glass snow globe (3.46” x 3.46” x 3.15”) — made exclusively for this promotion — featuring the iconic woodchipper scene. This will ship in a box with Styrofoam lining

SPECIAL FEATURES

NEW 4K Scan And Restoration Of The Original Camera Negative Supervised By Director Of Photography Roger A. Deakins

Audio Commentary With Roger A. Deakins

“Minnesota Nice” Featurette

Interview With The Coen Brothers And Actor Frances McDormand

American Cinematography Article

Original Trailer And TV Spot

Still Photo Gallery

*1996: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Frances McDormand – winner), Actor in a Supporting Role (William H. Macy), Cinematography, Director, Film Editing, Original Screenplay (winner)