BUSH To Release ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023’ Album In November

On the heels of their massively successful summer tour, BUSH will return this fall with their first greatest hits collection –Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, set for November 10 release via Round Hill Records – and a new series of North American headline dates.

With over 24 million records sold, 1 billion streams and a procession of No. 1 hits, the GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Platinum band—comprising Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar), Chris Traynor (guitar), Corey Britz (bass) and Nik Hughes (drums)—stand tall as rock outliers whose imprint only widens as the years pass. Loaded provides an expansive view of the band’s incredible legacy with 21 tracks spanning nearly 30 years. Today, BUSH shared “Nowhere to Go But Everywhere,” a powerful reflection on the shifts in perspective that time brings. Rossdale wrote the track, which is the second-to-last song on Loaded. He and Corey Britz produced it.

Listen to “Nowhere to Go But Everywhere” HERE.

Pre-Save “Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 HERE

As announced earlier this week, BUSH will launch the Nowhere To Go…But Everywhere! tour, a North American headline run, on November 14 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL. A ticket pre-sale is underway at https://bushofficial.com/tour. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 22, at 10:00 AM local time. See below for itinerary. Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire will support on most dates.

This Friday, September 22, BUSH will play a special intimate show at Irving Plaza in NYC in honour of International Peace Day. The show will be livestreamed simultaneously on veeps.com. Get streaming tickets HERE. A celebration of unity in the fight against gun violence, the show’s proceeds will go to Artist for Action and Sandy Hook Promise.

Loaded includes iconic hits from each of the band’s nine studio albums as well as “Mouth” (The Stingray Mix) from the 1997 remix album Deconstructed and a cover of the Beatles’ “Come Together” that saw a very limited release in 2012.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the release of BUSH’s 6x Platinum debut album, Sixteen Stone, so it’s only fitting that Loaded explodes with five tracks from the seminal album: their debut single, “Everything Zen,” “Little Things,” “Machinehead” and the group’s first No. 1 singles – “Comedown” and “Glycerine,” which topped Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart in 1995.

Other chart-topping hits included in the collection include the GRAMMY®-nominated “Swallowed” (from 1996’s Razorblade Suitcase), “The Chemicals Between Us” (from 1999’s The Science of Things), “The Sound Of Winter” (from 2011’s The Sea of Memories) and, from the band’s 2022 album The Art of Survival, “More Than Machines,” BUSH’s seventh single to top the Active Rock Radio chart. “Bullet Holes,” which figured prominently in the box office smash John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, is one of three songs pulled from 2020’s The Kingdom.

“I’m really grateful that I get the chance to make music after all of this time,” Gavin Rossdale says. “The privilege isn’t lost on me. I’m still in the octagon, and I think that’s healthy because I’m good at fighting.”

Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 – Track Listing

Everything Zen

Little Things

Comedown

Glycerine

Machinehead

Swallowed

Greedy Fly

Mouth (The Stingray Mix)

The Chemicals Between Us

Letting The Cables Sleep

The People That We Love

Inflatable

The Only Way Out

The Sound of Winter

This Is War

Bullet Holes

Flowers On A Grave

The Kingdom

More Than Machines

Nowhere To Go But Everywhere

Come Together