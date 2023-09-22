THEORY OF A DEADMAN Release New Holiday Track “Missing You This Christmas”

Ready to ring in the holidays? If so, multi-platinum rock band THEORY OF A DEADMAN has shared their brand-new holiday track “Missing You This Christmas.”

Elaborating on the track, frontman Tyler Connolly shared, “We’ve never done an original holiday track and for some reason the timing seemed right. Maybe it was all the years of hearing Mariah Carey in Target that sparked the idea.”

“Missing You This Christmas” marks the first new music from Theory Of A Deadman since the arrival of their new studio album, Dinosaur, which was released earlier this year via Roadrunner Records. Dinosaur, Theory’s eighth full-length, features their Top 10 Active Rock Radio hit “Dinosaur” and marks an overall return to form stylistically for the chart-topping Canadian quartet.

Dinosaur, the follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed album Say Nothing, was produced by Martin Terefe (Jason Mraz, YUNGBLUD) and recorded in Sweden at Atlantis Studios, made famous by ABBA. The 10-track collection features the hard-hitting title track “Dinosaur,” and recent single “Two Of Us (Stuck),” which showcases Theory’s signature wit. Elsewhere on the new album is the recklessly raucous and righteously catchy party song “Ambulance,” the gritty “Medusa (Stone),” and the aggressive “Get In Line.”

Theory Of A Deadman — the aforementioned Connolly [lead vocals, guitar], Dave Brenner [guitar, backing vocals], Dean Back [bass], and Joey Dandeneau [drums, backing vocals] — will be on tour in the UK through the end of September and will return back to the states for a co-headline run with Skillet deemed the “Rock Resurrection Tour” which will kick off October 20 in Baton Rouge, LA. See below for all upcoming tour dates and visit www.theoryofficial.com for more info and to purchase tickets.

THEORY OF A DEAD MAN ON TOUR:

10/20 — Baton Rouge, LA — Raising Canes River Center

10/21 — Shreveport, LA — Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

10/22 — San Antonio, TX — Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/24 — Corpus Christi, TX — American Bank Center

10/26 — El Paso, TX — El Paso County Coliseum

10/28 — Rio Rancho, NM — Rio Rancho Events Center

10/29 — Colorado Springs, CO — Broadmoor World Arena

10/31 — West Valley City, UT — Maverik Center

11/1 — Idaho Falls, ID — Mountain America Center

11/3 — Spokane, WA — The Podium

11/4 — Kent, WA — ShoWare Center

11/7 — Billings, MT — MetraPark Arena

11/8 — Bismarck, ND — Bismarck Civic Center Arena

11/10 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

11/11 — Brookings, SD — Dacotah Bank Center

11/12 — Waukee, IA — Vibrant Music Hall

11/14 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

11/15 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center

11/17 — Youngstown, OH — Covelli Centre

11/18 — Johnstown, PA — 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

11/19 — Mashantucket, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino

11/21 — Norfolk, VA — Chartway Arena

11/22 — Salem, VA — Salem Civic Center

11/24 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place Amphitheater

11/25 — Orlando, FL — Orlando Amphitheater

11/28 — Mobile, AL — Mobile Civic Center Theatre

11/30 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena – Von Braun Center

12/1 — Spartanburg, SC — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

12/2 — Johnson City, TN — Freedom Hall Civic Center

12/5 — Fort Wayne, IN — Allen County War Mem. Coliseum

12/6 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center

12/8 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

12/9 — Wichita, KS — Hartman Arena

ABOUT THEORY OF A DEADMAN

With sky-high hooks, riffs as thick as a 2×4, rumbling grooves, and a razor-sharp sense of humor, Theory Of A Deadman have quietly persisted as an unapologetic, unbreakable, and undeniable hard rock force with major multi-platinum hits and countless sold out shows in each of the past two decades. Jamming together in basements throughout high school, the band burst out of their small hometown of North Delta, British Columbia with the self-titled, Theory of a Deadman, during 2002. In addition to the double-platinum breakthrough album Scars & Souvenirs [2008] and gold-certified The Truth Is…[2011], Theory have notched a procession of hits, including the gold-certified “All Or Nothing,” “Bitch Came Back,” and “Lowlife,” platinum-certified “Angel,” “Hate My Life,” and “Not Meant To Be,” double-platinum “Bad Girlfriend,” and triple-platinum “RX (Medicate).” As the biggest smash of their career thus far, the latter hit, off their 2017 album Wake Up Call, marked their third #1 on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks Chart and garnered a nomination for “Rock Song of the Year” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The award-winning band’s last studio album Say Nothing, featuring the chart-topping and powerful single “History of Violence,” landed at #2 on the BillboardAlternative Albums Chart and #3 on the Rock Albums Chart. Theory Of A Deadman’s impressive catalogue has also logged two Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and amassed more than 1 billion collective streams on Spotify alone and over 700 million views on their official YouTube.