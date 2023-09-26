AMY POEHLER and TINA FEY Add Additional Dates To Their Acclaimed ‘Restless Leg Tour’

Comedy icons, writers, producers, actresses and Saturday Night Live alumni Amy Poehler and Tina Fey announced they are adding dates to their sold-out Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour. New dates and cities include a fifth and final show in Austin, TX, a third show in Portland, OR and new cities such as Atlanta, GA, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA and due to overwhelming fan demand, four shows were announced at the Beacon Theatre in New York, NY.

TICKETS: Presales begin Wednesday, Sept 27 at 10 AM local time, including an artist presale with code RESTLESS. General on-sale begins Friday, Sept 29 at 10 AM local time on tinaamytour.com.

The initial leg of the tour included a sold-out, limited run of East Coast shows in Spring 2023, where fans saw the duo celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, never-heard-before stories and conversational entertainment.

Limited VIP merchandise bundled tickets will be available at each show.

For more information, fans can head to tinaamytour.com and follow @tinaamytour on Instagram.

AMY POEHLER & TINA FEY: RESTLESS LEG TOUR DATES:

Sat Sept 30 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

Sun Oct 1 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre – matinee show

Sun Oct 1 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre – evening show

Thur Oct 12 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Fri Oct 13 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Sat Oct 14 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall – matinee show

Sat Oct 14 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall – evening show

Sun Oct 15 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall – JUST ADDED

Wed Nov 8 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

Fri Nov 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre*

Sat Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre*

Thur Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Fri Dec 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sat Dec 16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met – matinee show

Sat Dec 16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met – evening show

Fri Jan 12 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – JUST ADDED

Sat Jan 13 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds – matinee show

Sat Jan 13 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Fri Jan 19 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre – JUST ADDED

Fri Jan 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic – JUST ADDED

Sat Jan 27 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre – JUST ADDED

Wed Feb 7 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre – JUST ADDED

Thur Feb 8 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre – JUST ADDED

Fri Feb 9 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre – JUST ADDED

Sun Feb 11 at 2pm – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre – JUST ADDED

*not a Live Nation tour date

About Tina Fey:

TINA FEY is an award-winning writer, actress, author and producer, known for creating and starring as ‘Liz Lemon’ in 30 Rock. 30 Rockholds the record for the most Emmy nominations in one season for any comedy series (22) and received a total of 103 Emmy nominations and 16 wins over 7 seasons. Prior to creating 30 Rock, Fey completed nine seasons as head writer, cast member, and co- anchor of “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live. While at SNL, Fey also wrote the screenplay for the hit comedy film, Mean Girls, which Fey subsequently adapted for Broadway (12 Tony Award nominations) and again as a new musical feature film, now in post-production for Paramount. On film, Fey starred with Amy Poehler in Baby Mama and Sisters, with Steve Carell in Date Night, as lead voice in Pixar’s Oscar winning animated feature film Soul, and co-stars in Kenneth Branagh’s “A Haunting in Venice” for Disney. Fey also co-created, with Robert Carlock, the Emmy nominated hit Netflix original comedy, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Mr. Mayor starring Ted Danson. Fey Executive Produced the Netflix animated series, Mulligan, as well as Girls5eva from creator Meredith Scardino, which wrapped production on Season 3 for Netflix. Fey’s memoir, Bossypants, topped the New York Times best seller list and remained for 39 consecutive weeks, and went on to sell over 5 million copies in the US thus far.

About Amy Poehler:

AMY POEHLER is one of Hollywood’s most versatile and sought-after talents, with credits including actress, writer, executive producer, and bestselling author. Poehler, perhaps best known for her starring role on the Emmy-nominated NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation, can currently be heard as the titular character in the scripted podcast Say More with Dr? Sheila. Poehler also serves as executive producer on the series in partnership with Audacy and her production company, Paper Kite Productions. Other recent projects include Peacock’s unscripted series The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (executive producer & narrator), Peacock’s Baking It (executive producer & co-host alongside Maya Rudolph), NBC’s hit crafting competition series Making It (executive producer & co-host alongside Nick Offerman), FOX’s animated series Duncanville (co-creator, executive producer, and lead voice), Netflix’s Emmy-nominated series Russian Doll (executive producer), Amazon’s Harlem (executive producer) and Adult Swim’s Three Busy Debras (executive producer). Last year, Poehler made her documentary directorial debut with Amazon’s Emmy-winning documentary Lucy & Desi, which she executive produced alongside Imagine Documentaries & White Horse Pictures. She also starred in and directed Netflix’s Moxie and will star in and produce the upcoming Roku film, First Time Female Director. She has several additional projects in development as part of Paper Kite Productions, including NBC’s thriller-drama The Mother-In-Law, and the Netflix animated feature Steps.