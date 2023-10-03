MAHALIA Announces Dates For 2024 ‘In Real Life’ Tour

Following her UK and EU run this October and November, British musician Mahalia announced today her massive In Real Life Tour will continue to North America this February and March 2024. Produced by Live Nation, the 25-date run kicks off on February 20 at The Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, BC and makes stops across North America in Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; New York, NY; Toronto, ON and more before wrapping up in Chicago, IL at House of Blues on March 26. The second leg will see Mahalia perform herhighly anticipated second studio album IRL for the first time live in North America.

IRL is a record that speaks to the musical and emotional era of where Mahalia is now, and how she got here. The BRIT and GRAMMY nominated artist has delivered a beautiful classic; effortlessly condensing any number of disparate styles and genres into music that thrillingly broaches any gap between Pop, Soul, and R&B. The album also includes hit singles “Terms & Conditions,” “Ready,” and“Cheat” featuring pop powerhouse JoJo. An array of incredible musicians are also scattered throughout the record, including vocal appearances from the likes of Stormzy, Joyce Wrice, Destin Conrad, Kojey Radical, and more. Emboldened by her inflections, insights, and young adulthood, Mahalia is not only breaking the mold on her second album but determined to live life cognizantly and share that experience with her fans on tour.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with various card presales (details below) beginning on Wednesday, October 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, October 6 at 10am local time atmahaliamusic.com.

U.S. PRESALE: In the US, Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 8am local time until Thursday, October 5 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visitwww.citientertainment.com.

CANADA PRESALE: Front of the Line by American Express will offer cardmembers an exclusive presale for Mahalia’s In Real Life tour in Canada. Cardholders will have access to purchase presale tickets for Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver beginning Thursday, October 5 at 10am local time, through Thursday, October 5 at 10pm local time. For more details please visit ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress. Ticket limits and terms apply.

IN REAL LIFE NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 20 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

Wed Feb 21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Thu Feb 22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Sat Feb 24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Sun Feb 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Tue Feb 27 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

Wed Feb 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre

Fri Mar 01 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Sat Mar 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Sun Mar 03 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

Tue Mar 05 – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Thu Mar 07 – Dallas, TX – HOB Cambridge Room

Fri Mar 08 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

Sat Mar 09 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Mon Mar 11 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Wed Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Thu Mar 14 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Mar 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

Sun Mar 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Wed Mar 20 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Fri Mar 22 – Toronto, ON – History

Sat Mar 23 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre

Mon Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

Tue Mar 26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

ABOUT MAHALIA

The last few years have marked many achievements for the Leicester-born star. Beginning 2020 with her second BRIT nomination, Mahalia featured on up-and-coming fellow Midlands rapper Pa Salieu’s debut mixtape, ‘Send Them To Coventry’, whilst also gracing the track list of Headie One’s #1 album ‘Edna’. Subsequently, Mahalia also received a GRAMMY nomination for ‘All I Need’ – Jacob Collier’s single of which she features alongside US rapper, Ty Dolla $ign. Shortly after, Mahalia concluded the year with three MOBO nominations for ‘Best Female Act’, ‘Best R&B/Soul Act’ and ‘Album Of The Year’ for her debut album, ‘Love and Compromise’, winning in the first two categories. In 2021, Mahalia was also nominated for her first ever Ivor Novello award for her 2020 collaboration with UK lyricist Pa Salieu for his single ‘Energy’ and subsequently concluded the year with an incredible headline show at London’s prestigious venue, O2 Brixton Academy. Adding to her long list of achievements Mahalia opened for Adele at her 2022 BST shows in Hyde Park last Summer whilst also joining Alicia Keys during her o2 Arena shows in London – she then concluded the year on a high, winning her third MOBO Award for Best R&B/Soul Act.

Besides the awards and nominations, it’s also been a time of deep personal growth, one that Mahalia describes as a real rollercoaster in her personal and professional life. Reflection has been the thread running through Mahalia’s writing and the singer hopes that her music will encourage her listeners to carve out time to also look back and re-evaluate: “We’re all fixated on how we can make ourselves better but I want people to also reminisce on lovely or painful situations they’ve lived through and how they’ve helped shape the people they are now.”

CONNECT WITH MAHALIA

