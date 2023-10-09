JUDAS PRIEST To Unleash ‘Invincible Shield’ Studio Album In March of 2024!

Judas Priest, the legendary metal icons, surprised their fans with the announcement of a new studio album called Invincible Shield during their headline show at Power Trip Festival in California last night. The album, set to be released on March 8, 2024, via Epic Records, will feature the first single “Panic Attack,” which is scheduled to drop on Friday, October 13, 2023. The album is now available for pre-order.

The sold-out Power Trip festival brought together some of the biggest names in metal, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, and Judas Priest. The announcement of the new album was made on stage in front of 200,000 fans, creating a wave of excitement for their loyal followers worldwide. Judas Priest, the hardest-working band in metal, will also embark on a world tour in 2024, beginning in Glasgow on March 11th and including a show at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on March 21st.

With over 50 million albums sold worldwide, Judas Priest has headlined some of the world’s biggest stadiums. Their unique musical style and live performances have set them apart from other metal bands and influenced generations of musicians. In 2022, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and completed a sold-out world tour in celebration of their 50th anniversary. As we approach 2024, Judas Priest remains one of the finest and most popular bands in the world.

Follow Judas Priest:

Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube