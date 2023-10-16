AKON Announces ‘AKONIC’ Album As ‘Superfan Tour’ Prepares For Launch!

Iconic Multi-Platinum Artist, Producer, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist AKON is gearing up for his highly anticipated SUPERFAN TOUR and the release of his upcoming album. Fan love takes centerstage for AKON as he expresses his dedication to giving back to his day one supporters. “I want to connect with my fans on a deeper level, letting them have the first listen and a say in shaping our music,” Akon enthusiastically shares. VIP attendees will be treated to an exclusive listening party and a Q&A session with the star, promising the ultimate fan experience. Akon’s musical journey spans generations and genres, from pop and R&B to hip-hop and dance, with his unique and soulful voice driving countless chart-topping hits. Collaborating with music icons such as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Lil Wayne, and Eminem, he has amassed a remarkable 300 guest appearances, in addition to his own chart-topping tracks. Globally, he has sold over 35 million albums, amassed 25 million monthly listeners on Spotify and earned five Grammy Award nominations, all while landing 45 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Beyond his musical accomplishments, Akon’s humanitarian work is equally inspiring.

Through his Akon Lighting Africa initiative (www.akonlightingafrica.com),he has provided clean, affordable, renewable solar power to tens of millions of Africans who previously lacked access to electricity. This initiative has illuminated households, villages, schools, and health centers in over 480communities across more than 15 African countries, creating more than 5,500jobs, primarily for young people. In recognition of his philanthropic efforts, Akon was awarded Senegal’s National Order of the Lion, the country’s highest honor.

Akon’s impact extends far beyond music andphilanthropy. He is known as a music industry mogul, successfully singingsuperstars Lady Gaga, T-Pain and many others alongside founding Konvict Muzik, a label responsible for launching the careers of several prominent artists. He has ventured into various business sectors, including renewable energy, real estate development and infrastructure, and machine learning initiatives. Additionally, Akon is at the forefront of innovation, advising some of the most innovative AI, fintech and music technology companies, contributing to cutting-edge developments in these fields. As Akon prepares to give back to his fans with the SUPERFAN TOUR, his legacy as a groundbreaking artist, philanthropist, and tech innovator continues to inspire. Stay tuned for his new album AKONIC set to unveil end of year.

AKON ‘SUPERFAN TOUR’

Thursday November 2nd Tabernacle Atlanta , GA

Friday November 3rd Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN

Sunday, November 5th The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Tuesday, November 7th The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD

Sunday, November 12th Citizens House of Blues Boston, MD

Monday, November 13th Irving Plaza New York, NY

Wednesday, November 15th Rebel Toronto, ON

Thursday, November 16th The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI

Friday, November 17th Radius Chicago, IL

Sunday,November 19th TheFillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday,November 29th TheMasonic SanFranciso, CA

Thursday,November 30th TheHollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

Sunday,December 3rd TheVan Buren Phoenix,AZ

Thursday, December 7th Bayou Music Center Houston, TX

Sunday, December 10th House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX

For More Information on AKON:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/akon/

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/AKON/

Twitter- https://twitter.com/Akon

YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/user/Akon

Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/artist/0z4gvV4rjIZ9wHck67ucSV?si=Sw0f1lB9Q7uH8mtlOmh0QA