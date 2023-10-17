GREEN DAY To Headline ‘Amazon Music Live’ Live-Streamed Concert Series on October 26th!

Amazon Music announced that iconic, genre-defining rock group Green Day will headline the October 26 episode of Amazon Music Live, the live-streamed concert series that airs after Thursday Night Football. For the special AML performance, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have prepared a career-spanning set that will draw from their extensive catalog and includes new surprises. Green Day just celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 10x platinum, diamond-certified, GRAMMY-winning album Dookie with the release of a massive Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition box set. Dookie’s influence remains downright inescapable to this day, having sold over 20 million copies worldwide and generated billions of streams to date.

Previously announced multiplatinum rap phenomenon Latto will now close the regular season of AML on November 2. The Grammy-nominated artist will livestream a show stopping performance that will feature singles like “Put It On Da Floor Again” and “Big Energy.” And this Thursday, October 19, Amazon Music Live will welcome chart-topping sensation Peso Pluma to the AML stage.

Watched by millions of fans around the world, Amazon Music Live is broadcast live from Los Angeles and airs on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 9 p.m. PDT on Thursdays. Each episode is hosted by Grammy-winning hip-hop icon 2 Chainz and features the biggest artists debuting new music to fans around the world. Watch the trailer for the series below!

Season Two of AML has already featured numerous surprises and iconic moments. Diamond-certified global icon Ed Sheeran kicked off this season by debuting new music from his album Autumn Variations during his broadcast. The following week, multiplatinum-certified Latin music superstar Feid celebrated the release of his new album, Mor, No Le Temas a la Oscuridad, by performing songs from the record live for the first time.

Earlier this month, multiplatinum rapper Lil Durk delivered an exhilarating set that featured surprise guest performances from Trippie Redd and Machine Gun Kelly. And last week, Grammy-nominated mega-producer Metro Boomin surprised fans with a star-studded performance that featured surprise guests like Post Malone, Nav, and Offset—the latter of whom debuted never-before-heard songs from his new album Set It Off, alongside classics like “Bad and Boujee” and “Ric Flair Drip.” Watch past episodes of AML HERE.

Each week, fans can also tune into the Amazon Music Live pre show hosted by award-winning entertainment journalist and podcaster Gia Peppers; actor, musician, and NBA personality Christian Crosby; and veteran pop culture host Natasha Alexis Martinez. The preshow broadcast features interviews, special guests, and other surprises, and will air on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch starting at 8 p.m. PDT.

Amazon Music Live Season Two also features live, American Sign Language performance interpretation featuring Deaf and hard-of-hearing interpreters. Available during the live broadcast and on demand, this feature is available for all upcoming Amazon Music Livebroadcasts on Prime Video.

Follow @amazonmusic for exclusive artist content and weekly lineup reveals.