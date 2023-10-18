THE KILL ROOM: Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson Join Forces For New Action Thriller From Shout! Studios

Oscar®-nominee Uma Thurman and Academy Award® recipient actor Samuel L. Jackson have teamed up for the first time since Pulp Fiction for THE KILL ROOM. The highly anticipated film from Shout! Studios, in collaboration with Yale Entertainment, will be released November 3, 2023 in North American home theaters for purchase and rent digitally across all major platforms.

The dark comedic thriller follows an art dealer (Thurman) who teams with a hitman (Manganiello) and his boss (Jackson) for a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld.

Check out the trailer for the film below!

Directed by Nicol Paone (Friendsgiving) and written by Jonathan Jacobson, Thurman (Kill Bill: Vol.1 and Kill Bill: Vol.2), Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), and Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Die Hard with a Vengeance) lead a stellar cast of Debi Mazar (Younger, Goodfellas), Dree Hemingway (The Unicorn, Starlet), Amy Keum (Honor Society, Evil), Candy Buckley (Rare Objects, Bachelorette), Larry Pine (Succession, The Royal Tenenbaums), Jennifer Kim (Mozart in the Jungle, The Bourne Legacy), Matthew Maher (Air, Captain Marvel), Tom Pecinka (The Survivalist), and Alexander Sokovikov (For All Man Kind, The Americans).