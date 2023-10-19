BAD BUNNY Announces Dates For “MOST WANTED TOUR”

Following his long-awaited return to the genre that put him on the map, Trap, global recording artist Bad Bunny announces a 2024 tour – Most Wanted Tour – with a staggering 47 shows where fans will enjoy him in a more intimate setting. Promoted by Live Nation, the 31-city North America arena tour kicks off on Wednesday, February 21 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT, with multiple nights in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Orlando and more before wrapping up with three consecutive performances at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. In addition to Miami, the tour will feature three shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. An experience curated for day-one fans, Most Wanted Tour will be a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star’s trap roots, so parental discretion is advised. See full routing and ticketing information below.

After becoming the top touring artist in 2022, the 3x GRAMMY winner took a break from the stages in 2023 with exceptions like Coachella, the GRAMMY awards, and the Latin Billboard Awards. Promising to bring fans an unparalleled spectacle in 2024, the Most Wanted Tour will give attendees a more intimate experience than his previous tour and give life to his latest studio production with the legendary and high-energy stage presence he’s known for. With unprecedented success that has taken the world by storm, Bad Bunny’s tour is expected to be one of the most sought-after concert events of the year.

Last week, Bad Bunny made history with his new album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify. The album has amassed more than 900 million streams and its lead track, “MONACO” hit #1 in 16 countries on Spotify. Beyond streaming success, the album marks his impactful return to his Trap origins and seamlessly blends traditional trap elements with innovative sounds and lyrics. On the eve of the album release, he hosted a listening party at the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Selling out in minutes and drawing in 16,000 fans, the event featured a star-studded guest list which featured Arcángel, Bryant Meyers, Feid, La Paciencia, Mag, Mora, Ñengo Flow, Tainy, and Young Miko.

TICKETS: Fans of Bad Bunny are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the Most Wanted Tour to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 PM ET HERE for the Registration Onsale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the onsale on Wednesday, October 25.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Bad Bunny VIP Lounge Experience, exclusive gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

BAD BUNNY MOST WANTED TOUR DATES 2024

21-Feb WED Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center 23-Feb FRI Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena 24-Feb SAT Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena 27-Feb TUE Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center 28-Feb WED Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center 1-Mar FRI San Francisco, CA Chase Center 2-Mar SAT San Francisco, CA Chase Center 5-Mar TUE Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center 7-Mar THU Portland, OR Moda Center 9-Mar SAT Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena 13-Mar WED Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena 14-Mar THU Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena 15-Mar FRI Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena 20-Mar WED Denver, CO Ball Arena 23-Mar SAT Minneapolis, MN Target Center 26-Mar TUE Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center 28-Mar THU Chicago, IL United Center 29-Mar FRI Chicago, IL United Center 30-Mar SAT Chicago, IL United Center 4-Apr THU Toronto, ONT Scotiabank Arena 6-Apr SAT Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena 9-Apr TUE Washington, DC Capital One Arena 11-Apr THU New York, NY Barclays Center 12-Apr FRI New York, NY Barclays Center 13-Apr SAT New York, NY Barclays Center 17-Apr WED Boston, MA TD Garden 19-Apr FRI Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center 20-Apr SAT Hartford, CT XL Center 22-Apr MON Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center 24-Apr WED Tulsa, OK BOK Center 26-Apr FRI Austin, TX Moody Center 27-Apr SAT Austin, TX Moody Center 30-Apr TUE Houston, TX Toyota Center 1-May WED Houston, TX Toyota Center 3-May FRI Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 4-May SAT Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 7-May TUE New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center 10-May FRI Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center 11-May SAT Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 14-May TUE Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena 15-May WED Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena 17-May FRI Orlando, FL Amway Center 18-May SAT Orlando, FL Amway Center 21-May TUE Tampa, FL Amalie Arena 24-May FRI Miami, FL Kaseya Center 25-May SAT Miami, FL Kaseya Center 26-May SUN Miami, FL Kaseya Center