BAD BUNNY Announces Dates For “MOST WANTED TOUR”

Following his long-awaited return to the genre that put him on the map, Trap, global recording artist Bad Bunny announces a 2024 tour – Most Wanted Tour – with a staggering 47 shows where fans will enjoy him in a more intimate setting. Promoted by Live Nation, the 31-city North America arena tour kicks off on Wednesday, February 21 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT, with multiple nights in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Orlando and more before wrapping up with three consecutive performances at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. In addition to Miami, the tour will feature three shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. An experience curated for day-one fans, Most Wanted Tour will be a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star’s trap roots, so parental discretion is advised. See full routing and ticketing information below.
After becoming the top touring artist in 2022, the 3x GRAMMY winner took a break from the stages in 2023 with exceptions like Coachella, the GRAMMY awards, and the Latin Billboard Awards. Promising to bring fans an unparalleled spectacle in 2024, the Most Wanted Tour will give attendees a more intimate experience than his previous tour and give life to his latest studio production with the legendary and high-energy stage presence he’s known for. With unprecedented success that has taken the world by storm, Bad Bunny’s tour is expected to be one of the most sought-after concert events of the year.
Last week, Bad Bunny made history with his new album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify. The album has amassed more than 900 million streams and its lead track, “MONACO” hit #1 in 16 countries on Spotify. Beyond streaming success, the album marks his impactful return to his Trap origins and seamlessly blends traditional trap elements with innovative sounds and lyrics. On the eve of the album release, he hosted a listening party at the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Selling out in minutes and drawing in 16,000 fans, the event featured a star-studded guest list which featured Arcángel, Bryant Meyers, Feid, La Paciencia, Mag, Mora, Ñengo Flow, Tainy, and Young Miko.
TICKETS: Fans of Bad Bunny are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the Most Wanted Tour to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 PM ET HERE for the Registration Onsale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the onsale on Wednesday, October 25.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Bad Bunny VIP Lounge Experience, exclusive gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
BAD BUNNY MOST WANTED TOUR DATES 2024
|21-Feb
|WED
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Delta Center
|23-Feb
|FRI
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|24-Feb
|SAT
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|27-Feb
|TUE
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|28-Feb
|WED
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|1-Mar
|FRI
|San Francisco, CA
|Chase Center
|2-Mar
|SAT
|San Francisco, CA
|Chase Center
|5-Mar
|TUE
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|7-Mar
|THU
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|9-Mar
|SAT
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|13-Mar
|WED
|Los Angeles, CA
|Crypto.com Arena
|14-Mar
|THU
|Los Angeles, CA
|Crypto.com Arena
|15-Mar
|FRI
|Los Angeles, CA
|Crypto.com Arena
|20-Mar
|WED
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|23-Mar
|SAT
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|26-Mar
|TUE
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|28-Mar
|THU
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|29-Mar
|FRI
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|30-Mar
|SAT
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|4-Apr
|THU
|Toronto, ONT
|Scotiabank Arena
|6-Apr
|SAT
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|9-Apr
|TUE
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|11-Apr
|THU
|New York, NY
|Barclays Center
|12-Apr
|FRI
|New York, NY
|Barclays Center
|13-Apr
|SAT
|New York, NY
|Barclays Center
|17-Apr
|WED
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|19-Apr
|FRI
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|20-Apr
|SAT
|Hartford, CT
|XL Center
|22-Apr
|MON
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|24-Apr
|WED
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|26-Apr
|FRI
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|27-Apr
|SAT
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|30-Apr
|TUE
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|1-May
|WED
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|3-May
|FRI
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|4-May
|SAT
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|7-May
|TUE
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|10-May
|FRI
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|11-May
|SAT
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|14-May
|TUE
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|15-May
|WED
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|17-May
|FRI
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|18-May
|SAT
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|21-May
|TUE
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|24-May
|FRI
|Miami, FL
|Kaseya Center
|25-May
|SAT
|Miami, FL
|Kaseya Center
|26-May
|SUN
|Miami, FL
|Kaseya Center
