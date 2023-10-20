RUPAUL Heats Up The Holidays With ‘Essential Christmas’ — A Collection of Spirited Dance Tracks!

Tony and Emmy Award®- winning artist, producer, author and drag icon, RuPaul, released Essential Christmas, a collection of holiday dance tracks. Stream the album now on Apple HERE and Spotify HERE.

The 12-track album includes 3 new songs and is specially curated with RuPaul’s most up-beat and fun holiday originals to date – including “Jingle Dem Belles” (featuring Big Freedia) and “Hey Sis, It’s Christmas.”

“Baby Doll,” RuPaul’s newest single, is a collaboration with long-time writing partner, Freddy Minano. The bright and funky track is inspired by 50s doo-wop and Beyonce’s “Single Ladies.”

Essential Christmas also features never before heard versions of “Brand New Year” and “I Just Can’t Wait (‘Til Christmas).” The reimagined “Brand New Year (Matt Pop Remix),” a duet with Siedah Garrett, was originally recorded for 2015’s Slay Belles — but listeners can expect to hear more optimism and excitement in this remix.

“I Just Can’t Wait (‘Til Christmas),” originally released in 2005, has been re-recorded with inspiration drawn from Giorgio Moroder.

“Growing up, we didn’t have much money, so Christmas always reflected our dour financial situation. But when I met Georges in 1994, I began to redefine what Christmas means to me. Christmas became fun, and loving and friggin’ hilarious. Essential Christmas is a collection of that same spirit – the most fun & festive holiday songs I’ve ever recorded,” said RuPaul. “I’m so excited to spend the holidays with you, XORU.”

An exciting month at RuCo, on October 4 RuPaul revealed the cover of the highly anticipated and deeply personal memoir, House of Hidden Meanings on Vogue.com. The autobiography is available for pre-order now ahead of its March 4, 2024 release.

‘ESSENTIAL CHRISTMAS’ TRACK LISTING

Brand New Year w/ Siedah Garrett (Matt Pop Remix)

Baby Doll

I Just Can’t Wait (‘Til Christmas)

Show Me That You Festive

From Your Heart w/ Michelle Visage

Merry Christmas, Mary

You’re The Star (On My Christmas Tree)

Get To You (For Christmas) w/ Markaholic

Hey Sis, It’s Christmas w/ Markaholic

My Favorite Holiday (Matt Pop Edit)

Christmas Party

Jingle Dem Belles w/ Big Freedia

ABOUT RUPAUL CHARLES

RuPaul Charles is a Tony Award® winner and the 12-time Primetime Emmy Award® -winning executive producer of one of the world’s largest television franchises, RuPaul’s Drag Race. In addition to holding the Guinness World Record for most Emmy wins (as Outstanding Host for a Reality/Competition Program), RuPaul has also won the most Emmy awards of any Black artist in history.

A San Diego native, RuPaul became a popular fixture on the New York City nightclub scene before achieving international fame in 1993 with the song “Supermodel (You Better Work).” Since then, RuPaul has written and recorded 18 studio albums.

RuPaul gained notoriety as a captivating and influential figure known for breaking down barriers and promoting self-expression and acceptance. In 1995, RuPaul became the first face of MAC Cosmetics, raising millions for the MAC AIDS Fund. The following year, VH1 tapped RuPaul to host a TV talk show. In 2017, RuPaul was included in the TIME 100 list as of the world’s most influential people.

RuPaul has appeared in over 50 films and television shows both in and out of drag. As an author, RuPaul has published three books: GuRu (Harper Collins, 2018), Workin’ It! RuPaul’s Guide to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Style (Harper Collins, 2010), and Lettin’ It All Hang Out (Hyperion Books, 1995).