PJ HARVEY Announces ‘I Inside the Old Year Dying: Poetry, Conversation, Music.’ Event In November

On November 7th, PJ Harvey will host a special, intimate event at Warsaw in Brooklyn billed as ‘I Inside the Old Year Dying: Poetry, Conversation, Music.’ The evening will feature readings from Orlam, her latest work of poetry, a conversation with author and New Yorker staff writer Amanda Petrusich, and the performance of several songs from her latest album I Inside the Old Year Dying with her bandmates John Parish and James Johnston. The event will be Harvey’s first live appearance in North America in six years.

Limited tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 27th. Ticket info + pre-sale at this location.

Next week Harvey will wrap up a completely sold-out UK + European tour behind and plans to tour the US + North America in 2024. Harvey also recently announced a London headline performance next summer (August 18) at Gunnersbury Park, with special guests Big Thief, Tirzah, and Shida Shahabi.

Listen to “I Inside the Old Year Dying” everywhere now here.

ABOUT PJ HARVEY:

An internationally lauded talent who has commanded attention since the very start of her career, PJ Harvey is the only musician to have been awarded the UK’s esteemed Mercury Music Prize more than once, winning first in 2001 for Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea and again in 2011 for Let England Shake. An accomplished poet and visual artist, as well as a musician and songwriter, her work is striking in its originality: vivid, absorbing and distinct. Since the release of The Hope Six Demolition Project, which landed her a first #1 album in her native UK, she has contributed compositions for stage and screen; most recently for Sharon Horgan’s acclaimed Bad Sisters mini-series.

Throughout her career, Harvey has always ensured that each phase of her progress has taken her somewhere new, but her latest music is audacious and original even by her own standards. Full of a sense of a cyclical return to new beginnings, it combines its creative daring with a sense of being open and inviting, in the most fascinating way. The new songs, Harvey says, offer “a resting space, a solace, a comfort, a balm – which feels timely for the times we’re in.”