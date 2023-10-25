DOKKEN Releases Mesmerizing Music Video For “Over The Mountain”

Legendary rockers Dokken have released the mesmerizing video for the new single ‘Over The Mountain’, taken from the band’s 13th studio album, Heaven Comes Down, out this week via Silver Lining Music.

“‘Over The Mountain’ is a metaphoric song lyrically about people searching for better times and better days” explains Don Dokken. “It seems everybody is always looking for their Shangri-La.”

“My studio in the Sangre de Cristo mountains has wrap-around windows staring at three mountains ranges and the city lights of Santa Fe below,” continues Don. “Your environment affects what you write. I’m not staring at a black soundproof wall, I’m looking out ten windows where I can see Sandia, Ortiz and Jemez mountains, looking at the sunset every day, purple, yellow and pink, and it affects you… very inspiring.”

Watch the captivating video for ‘Over The Mountain’ by Above The Void.

Watch/listen to ‘Gypsy’ here. Video by Natalia Jonderko ?miechowicz.

Watch/listen to ‘Fugitive’ here. Video directed by Chris Eyre (Dark Winds, Smoke Signals) at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Filming by Tom Strickfaden.

You can feel that heat off the Sunset Strip and see that hair in the wind as Dokken bring their timeless convertible Ferrari rock ‘n’ roll power to the table with Heaven Comes Down, an unapologetic celebration of everything Dokken do best. You want to rock? Sink your teeth into ‘Fugitive’, which rides some shimmering guitar work courtesy of 20+ year member Jon Levin, and if you want ballads, head on over to ‘I’ll Never Give Up’, hanging on that Coliseum chorus, Levin laying down a landmark solo. The pattern of Heaven Comes Down never falters in delivering the goods on both sides of the fence. ‘Just Like A Rose’ brings the Pacific Coast Highway to desert plains with its smooth, effortlessly-driven gears, and ‘Saving Grace’ carries a mystical malevolence. But ‘Santa Fe’ is perhaps the most revealing with Don Dokken opening up with what amounts to a ‘life-moment biography’: a spartan acoustic arrangement allowing the rich yet road-driven vocals to frame what might well prove to be the defining moment of Dokken’s career.

Mixed by Kevin Shirley (Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, Joe Bonamassa) and produced by Bill Palmer and Don Dokken, fans will love it, neutrals will be wonderfully surprised by some of the ingredients within Heaven Comes Down.

Dokken Upcoming Dates:

Wednesday 8 November – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille – Warrendale, PA

Friday 10 November – The Robins Theatre – Warren, OH

Saturday 11 November – Piere’s – Fort Wayne IN,

Friday 17 November – Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, NV

Saturday 18 November -Whisky A Go Go – West Hollywood, CA

Heaven Comes Down will be released this Friday October 27th 2023, on CD Digipak, 12” Vinyl Album in Black and colour variants, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles. Pre-order now at this location

‘Heaven Comes Down’ Track Listing:

1 – Fugitive

2 – Gypsy

3 – Is It Me Or You?

4 – Just Like A Rose

5 – I’ll Never Give Up

6 – Saving Grace

7 – Over The Mountain

8 – I Remember

9 – Lost In You

10 – Santa Fe

DON DOKKEN – Vocals

JON LEVIN – Guitar

CHRIS McCARVILL – Bass

BJ ZAMPA – Drums