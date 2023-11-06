Comedian ANDREW SCHULZ Announces Homecoming Performance at The Legendary Madison Square Garden

International touring stand-up comic, podcaster and New York native Andrew Schulz announced a one-of-a-kind comedy performance at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Saturday, May 4, 2024, as part of his The Life Tour.

“Madison Square Garden isn’t just a building. It is a dream,” Schulz said in his excitement for the hometown show. “I’ve thought about that dream every day for 17 years. May 4th it becomes a reality. And it’s going to be the greatest comedy show The Garden has ever seen.”

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, November 7 at 9 am local time. The general on-sale will start on Wednesday, November 8 at 9 am local time on ticketmaster.com.

This special hometown show comes on the heels of two sold-out performances, drawing more than 26,000 fans to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. The Life Tour, produced by Live Nation, also includes upcoming performances in Chicago, IL; Boston, MA, and Washington, DC.

The Life Tour is a never before seen journey through the complicated mind of Schulz, as he explores the realms of current events, politics, and the beautiful chaos of creating life. Join Schulz as he takes you on a comedic exploration of existence in all its messy glory. With “The Life Tour,” you’re in for an evening of irreverent humor and astute insights that only Schulz can deliver. Get ready to laugh, think, and maybe even shed a tear – because that’s LIFE.

The New York native is known for his hilarious and unfiltered comedy. Schulz recently kicked off his latest tour, The Life Tour, selling out Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena twice in a weekend, in addition to selling out the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. He capped his last North American tour, Infamous, by selling out the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall twice in one night. In addition to the 150,000+ fans who came out to the tour, Schulz’s stand up and podcast content receives 12 million views across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok per week.

After rejecting creative notes on his recent special by the streamer, Schulz purchased the project back himself and distributed it through his own website and subsequently put it up on YouTube. 17+ million views later, INFAMOUS is the most viewed comedy special on YouTube.

THE LIFE TOUR DATES:

Fri., Dec. 29 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Fri., Jan. 12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri., Jan. 19 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Sat., May 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – JUST ADDED

ABOUT ANDREW SCHULZ

Schulz’s strategy of releasing his specials on YouTube and clips of his stand-up across social media platforms has become the new standard for comedians around the world. He wrapped up a wild 2020 creating and starring in Netflix’s “Schulz Saves America,” taking on the year’s most divisive topics in a fearlessly raw and irreverent four-part special. The special was inspired by his weekly ‘Turn Your Phone’ rants, which exploded during the pandemic.

In the podcast sphere, Schulz's wildly popular show, Flagrant, is viewed by 4 million devout fans per week. He also co-hosts Brilliant Idiots with legendary radio & television personality, Charlamagne tha God.

Recent projects with Schulz as an actor include the remake of the classic streetball comedy White Men Can’t Jump, which has him sharing the screen with Jack Harlow. He also appeared in Netflix’s romantic comedy You People, toplined by Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Schulz will soon be seen alongside Snoop Dogg in the MGM football comedy, Underdoggs, as well as a drama titled, The Thicket, starring Peter Dinklage.

Nothing is off limits for Schulz, from culture to race to politics. His audiences are some of the most diverse among any working comedian, with fans vying to sit in the front rows of his shows to experience his merciless and masterful crowd work. There’s only one rule at his shows—everyone gets these jokes.