ALANIS MORRISETTE Announces Dates For ‘The Triple Moon Tour’

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced 31 North America shows for The Triple Moon Tour. Following her 2021-2022 record-breaking global tour celebrating 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, this new tour will feature special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Joan Jett & the Blackhearts along with support from Morgan Wade. Morissette appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show today to share the news of her upcoming touring run.

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” ??Morissette said. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on June 9 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ making stops across North America in Texas, Florida, New York Ontario, Ohio, New Jersey and more before wrapping up in Inglewood, CA at the legendary Kia Forum on August 10.

To celebrate the upcoming holiday season, Morissette released a new Christmas single on November 3rd. The track “Last Christmas” is a part of an EP featuring previously released Alanis holiday covers of John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over)”, William Chatterton Dix’s “What child is this?”, and Katherine Kennicott Davis’ “Little Drummer Boy”. All four covers are available on a limited edition red and green 10’ vinyl as well as all streaming platforms.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, November 14. Additionally, fans can sign up for Morissette’s mailing list by Wednesday, November 15 to get first access to presale tickets. More presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time at alanis.com.

U.S. PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Triple Moon Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 14 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 16 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit alanis.com.

THE TRIPLE MOON TOUR DATES:

Featuring special guest Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and support from Morgan Wade

Sun Jun 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Jun 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Jun 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Wed Jun 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Thu Jun 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Sat Jun 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Sun Jun 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jun 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Jun 29 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tue Jul 02 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 06 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Tue Jul 09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Jul 13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Tue Jul 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue Jul 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jul 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Aug 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 03 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 04 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Aug 07 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 08 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Fri Aug 10 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

*With support from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts only

ABOUT ALANIS MORISSETTE

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette’s 1995 debut, “JAGGED LITTLE PILL,” was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness. In 2001, Alaniswas awarded the Global Tolerance Award by the Friends of the United Nations for her contributions to promoting tolerance through the arts. In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art. On December 5, 2019, “JAGGED LITTLE PILL” the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. The show was nominated for fifteen Tony Awards and won 2 Tony Awards at the 2021 ceremony. In July of 2020, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews. In August of 2021, Alanis kicked off her sold out world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. The tour became the #1 female-fronted tour from 2021 and also one of the Top Worldwide Tours of 2021 selling over 500,000 tickets. Alanis also stars in Fox’s sitcom, “The Great North,” which will return for season 3 in 2022. For more information see www.alanis.com.