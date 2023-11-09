MEGAN THEE STALLION Releases “Cobra” (Rock Remix) Featuring SPIRITBOX

Spiritbox have unveiled another mind-blowing surprise for fans in the shape of their collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on her new release “Cobra” (Rock Remix) feat. Spiritbox.” Check out the track and video below!

Spiritbox’s new EP, ‘The Fear of Fear’ builds on the band’s momentum from their massively successful debut album ‘Eternal Blue’, which topped charts and dominated critics’ year-end lists. The 6 tracks on the EP each come with a stunning, high-concept music video which can be viewed via this playlist. Stream‘The Fear Of Fear’ on your platform of choice HERE.

ABOUT SPIRITBOX:

Spiritbox, dubbed “metal’s hottest band” by Billboard. Their debut album, Eternal Blue, dropped September of 2021 and rolled in on a global tsunami of critical acclaim, perfect score reviews and features everywhere including Spin, Forbes, Billboard and Alternative Press to multiple front covers including Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Alternative Press, Rock Sound, Distorted Sound, Pollstar, and Revolver. The album spawned a string of hit singles including “Holy Roller“, “Constance“, “Circle With Me”, “Secret Garden“ and most recently, “Hurt you“. ‘Eternal Blue’ charted #13 Billboard Top 200, #1 Rock, #1 Hard Rock, #1 Vinyl, #2 Internet Albums, #2 Independent, #3 Digital Albums, #3 Album Sales and top 20 of the official charts in Australia (#8), Germany (#17) and UK (#19). To date, Eternal Blue has clocked up 265 million streams.

Spiritbox followed the release of Eternal Blue with the 3-song Rotoscope EP, in 2022. The title track for which came accompanied by an official music video shot by Max Moore, which has run up over 3.6 million YouTube views. The EP has clocked up 28.5 million streams.

They end 2023 with the release of ‘The Fear of Fear’ EP. Consisting of six tracks, each with their own high-concept music video, the release encapsulates each facet of the Spiritbox spectrum. From glacial and emotive to earth-shatteringly heavy, each track provides a further dive into the sonic world-building of one of the most exciting bands to emerge from heavy music in recent years.

To date, Spiritbox have accumulated over 441 million career streams across platforms and 77.4 million YouTube views. They were also nominated for 2 Juno Awards last year for Breakthrough Group Of The Year and Metal/Hard Music Album of The Year last year.