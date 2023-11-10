TRAVIS SCOTT Announces New Dates For ‘Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour’

With his sold-out, record-breaking, and critically acclaimed 2023 Utopia – Circus Maximus Tourcurrently underway, and on the heels of his BEST RAP ALBUM nomination for the 2024 GRAMMY® Awards, Travis Scott today announced the second leg of his tour, hitting 11 cities next year. The second leg begins Wednesday, January 3, 2024in Louisville, KY, with additional stops inMontreal, Columbus, Chicago, and more. Rescheduled shows in Toronto, Boston, Miami from the 2023 run will also be included.

Tickets for 2024 dates of the Travis Scott Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour go on-sale today at 4pm ET at travisscott.com.

$2 from every ticket sold will go to Cactus Jack Foundation which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

The announcement follows Travis Scott’s historical performance at SoFi Stadium this past Sunday, making him the first rapper to headline and sell out the 70k capacity venue. What was his biggest headline show to date, saw the groundbreaking, global trailblazer put on an electrifying performance to a dedicated and captivated crowd for what was truly a monumental and historical night for both rap music and for Los Angeles.

The Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour sees Travis at the height of his career, with over 500,000 tickets sold and more than $80 million grossed to date. Travis has also broken the record for most merchandise sold in one night for multiple cities, including the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Denver’s Ball Arena, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

Earlier this year, Travis Scott unveiled his CIRCUS MAXIMUS film in select AMC Theatres which sold-out instantly nationwide. Taking his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds ofUTOPIA. The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes. Written & Directed by Travis Scottand additional directors: Gaspar Noe, Valdimar Jóhannsson, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine and Kahlil Joseph.

UTOPIA finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator and has been heralded as ‘album of the decade.’ The album held strong at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four consecutive weeks, spent seven weeks in the top 5 and more than ten weeks in the top 10. It has garnered over 2.7 billion streams globally to date. Additionally, Spotify named UTOPIA the most streamed album in its first day for 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the second biggest first day streams of an album in 2023. UTOPIA is available at shop.travisscott.com, alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets.

UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR 2023 DATES

Wed Oct 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – SOLD-OUT

Fri Oct 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – SOLD-OUT

Tue Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – SOLD-OUT

Wed Oct 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – SOLD-OUT

Fri Oct 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – SOLD-OUT

Sun Oct 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – SOLD-OUT

Wed Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – SOLD-OUT

Wed Oct 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – SOLD-OUT

Sun Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – SOLD-OUT

Tue Oct 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena – SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena – SOLD-OUT

Sun Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium – SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – SOLD-OUT

Fri Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena –SOLD-OUT

Sun Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center –SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center –SOLD-OUT

Sat Nov 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center – SOLD-OUT

Tue Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – SOLD-OUT

Mon Nov 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena –SOLD-OUT

Sat Dec 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena –RESCHEDULED SHOW

Mon Dec 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena –SOLD-OUT

Wed Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena –SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena –SOLD-OUT

Sun Dec 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – SOLD-OUT

Tue Dec 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena –SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center – SOLD-OUT

Mon Dec 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center –SOLD-OUT

Tue Dec 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center –SOLD-OUT

Thu Dec 21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden – SOLD-OUT

Sat Dec 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – SOLD-OUT

Tue Dec 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center –SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena –SOLD-OUT

UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR 2024 DATES

Tue Jan 03 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center –NEW SHOW

Sat Jan 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena –RESCHEDULED SHOW

Tue Jan 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – NEW SHOW

Thu Jan 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden –RESCHEDULED SHOW

Sun Jan 14 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center – NEW SHOW

Wed Jan 17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum –NEW SHOW

Sat Jan 20 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center –NEW SHOW

Mon Jan 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center – NEW SHOW

Wed Jan 24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center – NEW SHOW

Sun Jan 28 – Miami, FL– Kaseya Center –RESCHEDULED SHOW

Wed Jan 31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center – NEW SHOW