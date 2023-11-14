Comedian ALI WONG Extends ‘Ali Wong: Live Comedy Tour’ In To 2024

Renowned stand-up comedian and Emmy-nominated actress, Ali Wong, is excited to announce additional dates for her Ali Wong: Live comedy tour, in response to overwhelming demand. Produced by Live Nation, the tour has been extended by nine dates making additional stops in North America visiting San Antonio, Chicago and more now wrapping up in Philadelphia on April 5.

Having captivated audiences worldwide with her previous tours and hit Netflix specials, including “Baby Cobra”, “Hard Knock Wife”, and the Emmy-nominated “Don Wong”, Ali Wong has become a household name, celebrated for her fearless and relatable brand of comedy. Most recently, Wong starred in and executive produced the Netflix and A24 dark comedy series “Beef.” She received Emmy nominations both for her performance and for the show itself.

Wong explores dating post-divorce on her upcoming, recently-expanded comedy tour. She will debut never before heard material in 10 cities across the U.S. and Canada through April, 2024.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available via presales beginning Wednesday, November 15 ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 17 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

2023 ALI WONG: LIVE TOUR DATES:

Thu Dec 7 | Ridgefield, WA | ilani Cowlitz Ballroom*

Sat Dec 16 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic – SOLD OUT

Sun Dec 17 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic – SOLD OUT

Mon Dec 18 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic – SOLD OUT

Tue Dec 19 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic – SOLD OUT

Wed Dec 20 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic – SOLD OUT

Fri Dec 22 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Sat Dec 23 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

2024 ALI WONG: LIVE TOUR DATE:

Sat Feb 17 | New Orleans, LA | Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts^

Mon Feb 19 | Austin, TX | Bass Concert Hall^

Tue Feb 20 | San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre^

Sat Mar 02 | Tucson, AZ | Linda Ronstadt Music Hall^

Sat Mar 23 | Chicago, IL | The Chicago Theatre^

Wed Mar 27 | Toronto, ON | Meridian Hall^

Mon Apr 01 | Newark, NJ | New Jersey Performing Arts Center^

Wed Apr 03 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Center^

Fri Apr 05 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met^

* Not a Live Nation Date | ^ NEWLY ADDED DATE

ABOUT ALI WONG

Ali Wong is a critically acclaimed actress, comedian, writer, and producer. Known for her hit Netflix specials including “Baby Cobra,” “Hard Knock Wife,” and Emmy-nominated “Don Wong,” Wong most recently starred in and executive produced the Netflix and A24 dark comedy series “Beef”, opposite Steven Yeun. She received an Emmy nomination for her performance in addition to the show being nominated for Best Comedy. The series premiered in April 2023 to widespread acclaim, with The New York Times calling it “one of the most invigorating, surprising and insightful debuts of the past year” and The Hollywood Reporter saying “Steven Yeun and Ali Wong dazzle… [Wong] has rarely been better than she is here.” “Beef” was the #1 show streamed on Netflix upon its release.

In May 2019, Wong co-wrote and starred in ALWAYS BE MY MAYBE, alongside Randall Park. She also executive produced and voiced the lead in the offbeat and zany animated sitcom “Tuca and Bertie”, and directed Sheng Wang’s 2022 comedy special “Sweet and Juicy”.

Wong’s other film and television highlights include Netflix’s “Big Mouth”, “Human Resources”, ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat”, BIRDS OF PREY, Walt Disney Studios’ RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET, and the Pixar animated film ONWARD.

In 2019, Wong released her New York Times bestselling autobiographical book, “Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life”. The book features heartfelt and hilarious letters addressed to her daughters’ future selves.