FRIENDS-Inspired CENTRAL PERK COFFEEHOUSE Officially Opens Its Doors In Boston Today!

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment with CenPer Holdings, LLC, has announced that the world’s first Central Perk Coffeehouse will officially open its doors in Boston, MA on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Nestled within a historic brownstone on Newbury Street, Central Perk Coffeehouse is a reimagined adaptation of the iconic coffeehouse made famous by the TV series FRIENDS.

Designed by award-winning architecture and interior design firm Glen & Company, the inaugural Central Perk Coffeehouse blends nostalgia with contemporary flair, featuring a modernized version of the iconic orange couch as the centerpiece in the space for friends to gather. Other highlights include a bespoke piece by artist Burton Morris and the ‘Orange Room,’ a semi-private, reservable area that features a replica orange couch, with a neon sign above that reads “The One With…” Here, all guests are welcome to create their own moments and write their next episodes with their friends.

“Our mission was to reimagine Central Perk as it would look and serve as a gathering spot for friends today, not to recreate the actual set. The space conveys the “Central Perk state-of-mind,” a place where people make memories – fall in love, commiserate, tell secrets and share laughter,” said Glen Coben, Founder and Principal Designer, Glen & Company.

With a menu that boasts a wide variety of tasty coffee and food options, in a setting that is contemporary yet reminiscent, the soul of Central Perk remains intact, promising a premium quality dining and coffee experience for everyone. Central Perk Coffeehouse will serve a selection of traditional coffees, cold brews, and specialty drinks made with the six original artisanal coffee blends from Central Perk Coffee Co: How You Doin’? medium roast, Pivot Blend medium dark roast, We Were On a “Coffee” Break dark roast, Oh My Gawd! cold brew, Moo Point decaf, and Gunther espresso. Guests can enjoy their beverages with assorted morning fare and choose from an all-day menu created by the Central Perk culinary team with advice from investor and James Beard award-winning chef Tom Colicchio. Aptly-named savory and sweet dishes include Joey’s Meatball Sandwich, The Moist Maker Turkey Sandwich, Grandma’s Chicken Salad, Mama’s Little Bakery Cheesecake, and more.

Apart from the menu offerings, guests will also discover subtle nods to the series and characters within the space, such as artwork and coffee cup sleeves featuring iconic quotes from each of the six Friends. On opening day, Central Perk Coffeehouse will introduce and distribute the Chandler Bing “Can I Interest You in a Sarcastic Comment” sleeve exclusively for the entire day, in honor of the life and enduring legacy of Matthew Perry.

Central Perk is located at 205 Newbury Street, Boston, MA and will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In coming weeks, the coffeehouse will extend its hours of operation and introduce a selection of beer, wine, and cordials including a creative twist on espresso martinis.

For fans seeking a special memento, Central Perk Coffee Co. coffee blends and exclusive Central Perk Coffee Co. themed merchandise will be available for purchase at the Boston location and online. For more information, visit centralperk.com and follow @centralperk on Instagram.