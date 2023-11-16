REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guests Revealed For November 17th Episode!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features an interview with Rob Reiner, director of the new HBO Original documentary “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life,” and Albert Brooks, Oscar-nominated actor, comedian, director, and screenwriter. This week’s panel discussion includes Donna Brazile, Georgetown University professor and Emmy® and Peabody award-winning media contributor to ABC News, USA Today, andThe Hill; and Adam Kinzinger former Republican Congressman from Illinois and author of “Renegade: Defending Democracy and Liberty in Our Divided Country.”

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.