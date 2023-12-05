Actor/Comedian DESI BANKS Extends ‘The Purpose Chaser’ Tour Into 2024

Atlanta-native comedian and actor Desi Banks announced 6 additional dates for his ‘The Purpose Chaser’ Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will kick off on February 2nd at The Fillmore in Philadelphia making stops across the U.S. in Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Durham, and Houston, before wrapping up in Columbus at Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theater on August 31.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Live Nation presales beginning Wednesday, December 6th at 10AM Local Time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 8 at 10AM local time at Ticketmaster.com.

‘THE PURPOSE CHASER’ 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Feb 02 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Mar 08 — Milwaukee, WI — Pabst Theater

Fri May 03 — Cincinnati, OH — Taft Theatre

Sun Jun 02 — Durham, NC — Theatre of Durham/Fletcher Hall

Sat Jun 29 — Houston, TX — House of Blues Houston

Sat Aug 31 — Columbus, OH — Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

ABOUT DESI BANKS

Desi Banks is the ultimate triple threat – actor, stand-up comedian, podcaster, and entrepreneur who’s taking the entertainment world by storm. Having built a strong social media influence he’s amassed an immense following of over 15.4 million fans across various platforms and is swiftly becoming a household name; known for his razor-sharp wit and hilarious comedic timing. As an executive, he’s the CEO and founder of Desi Banks Productions.

In 2023, he embarked on his own 51-city tour, selling out headline dates, with over 61,000 tickets sold. He’s a favorite at colleges, a hit at comedy clubs, and has effortlessly transitioned into theaters and arenas; Touring with heavyweights like Mike Epps, Deray Davis, Kountry Wayne, Gary Owens, Lavell Crawford, and more. With his ever- growing fanbase, Desi is undoubtedly one of stand-up’s brightest stars of today and the future. His organic rise as a stand-up comedian is unparalleled, as he quickly climbed the ranks and cemented his status as a tour de force in just a few short years. With the highly popular “The Purpose Chaser Tour” continuing in 2024, Desi looks forward to seeing his fans and spreading laughter.

Desi’s talent has caught the attention of legends in comedy, most notably Kevin Hart, who has publicly praised him as the “next great” talent. This led to Desi’s cameo in the Hartbeat- produced Super Bowl 23′ commercial for DraftKings, proving that Desi Banks is a force to be reckoned with. As an actor, Desi has appeared in major motion pictures such as Will Packer’s “Little” starring Issa Rae and Regina Hall, as well as the Terry J. Vaughn-produced and directed “Merry Wish- Mas” and “Love By Chance.” He also landed a lead role in the indie-horror film “Haunted Trail,” which can be seen on BET+, Amazon Prime, and other platforms.

As a prolific content creator, Desi has produced over 3,500 original videos to date. Through Desi Banks Productions, he’s created opportunities for aspiring actors and creators as well as providing a platform to share creative, compelling content with the world. He’s worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Ludacris, 21 Savage, and others, solidifying his status as a bona fide superstar.